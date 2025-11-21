Jibe Offers North Natomas Residents Up to 10 Free SacRT Rides Monthly

Jibe’s Free Transit Fare Program

North Natomas community members can access free monthly transit rides through Jibe by enrolling in NorCal Go and using SacRT’s Zip Pass app.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Natomas residents and employees can access up to 10 free SacRT rides each month through Jibe’s Free Transit Fare Program . Qualified participants receive their rides directly through SacRT’s mobile fare app, Zip Pass, making it simple to board buses and light rail without added cost.Participants receive 10 free rides on the first weekday of each month. After those tickets are used, they become eligible for an additional 10 free rides, offering a no-cost way to commute, run errands, or travel throughout the Sacramento region.Here’s how it works:1. Download the Zip Pass app and ensure your Zip Pass email matches your NorCal Go account email.2. Create or log in to your NorCal Go account, Jibe’s rewards platform.3. Claim the “Free Transit Pass” reward under the Featured Rewards tab before 5:00 PM on the last workday of the month.4. Watch for a confirmation email from SacRT titled “Passes have been distributed to your inventory” on the first weekday of the month.5. Open Zip Pass to view your available tickets and activate one before boarding.After all current rides have been used, participants can claim the reward again the following month to receive a new set of free tickets.SacRT serves the North Natomas community with several routes, including Route 11 , which provides service to Downtown and Land Park.Participants must meet all program requirements, follow monthly deadlines, and use their rides before requesting additional tickets. Fraudulent or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.About North Natomas Jibe Jibe works to expand transportation options for people who live or work in North Natomas. Through programs supporting biking, public transit, rewards, and community engagement, Jibe provides resources that encourage residents and employees to consider a variety of ways to travel within the region.

