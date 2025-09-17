Councilmember Kaplan and Jibe launch “For Each Other” Campaign to Promote Safer Streets in North Natomas

For Each Other Campaign

Jibe and Councilmember Kaplan lead a neighborhood effort to raise awareness and promote safer travel in North Natomas.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sacramento District 1 Councilmember Lisa Kaplan , in partnership with North Natomas Jibe , launched the For Each Other campaign , a community-wide initiative focused on traffic safety and neighborhood responsibility. The effort responds to the growing activity in North Natomas - families walking to school, neighbors biking to the park, drivers navigating busy streets - and highlights that safety depends on every road user doing their part.At the center of the campaign are lawn signs and decals that serve as visible reminders of safe behavior. The messaging highlights simple actions such as slowing down, yielding at crosswalks, staying alert as pedestrians, and riding predictably on bikes. Together, these cues encourage individual awareness and signal a shared commitment to safer streets across the community.Lawn Sign distribution takes place at the ONE Natomas Farmers Market every Saturday through September 27, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Natomas Regional Park, with materials available at Councilmember Kaplan’s booth.The campaign also features engagement activities designed to increase visibility. A selfie station at the market highlights participation, and residents who share photos of lawn signs displayed at home on social media are recognized with prizes. Additionally, the For Each Other campaign incorporates traffic safety education content and outreach to local schools including video, information sheets, bookmarks, and banners.By combining practical safety reminders with visible neighborhood cues, Councilmember Kaplan aims to keep traffic safety at the forefront of community life. The For Each Other campaign underscores the principle that safety is a shared responsibility and that acting “for each other” helps ensure North Natomas remains a safe, connected, and welcoming community.

