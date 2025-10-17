Support Local Restaurants on Two Wheels with Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays)

Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) 2025

Jibe’s Saddle Up Saturdays are back this October! North Natomas residents can bike to eateries, enjoy a meal, and earn $20 gift cards.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jibe’s popular Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays) program is rolling full speed through October, inviting North Natomas residents to explore local restaurants, enjoy great food, and earn rewards along the way.Every Saturday and Sunday this month, participants can ride their bikes to any restaurant within the Jibe service area, enjoy a meal, and receive a $20 digital gift card through NorCal Go Here’s how it works:1. Bike to your chosen restaurant on a Saturday or Sunday.2. Spend at least $10 (excluding discounts, promotions, coupons, tips, and sales tax).3. Take a photo of yourself and your bike at a participating restaurant, along with a photo of your receipt.4. Record your trip in NorCal Go to receive the Saddle Up submission form by email.5. Upload your receipt and photo proof — then get ready to redeem your digital gift card on October 31.Participants can earn up to two $20 gift cards per weekend, whether you’re stopping for coffee, grabbing lunch, or enjoying dinner. It’s an easy and rewarding way to support local businesses while staying active.By taking part in Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays), riders help support North Natomas eateries, reduce car trips, and enjoy the crisp fall weather while earning digital rewards for their weekend rides.Submissions must meet the $10 minimum purchase requirement, include complete photo proof, and be submitted by 5:00 PM on October 28, 2025. Fraudulent or incomplete submissions will not be accepted.Rally your friends and family, hop on your bikes, and make the most of your weekends this October with Saddle Up Saturdays (& Sundays).About North Natomas Jibe Jibe is dedicated to making transportation in North Natomas easier, healthier, and more sustainable. Through community programs like Saddle Up Saturdays, Jibe encourages residents to explore alternative transportation methods while supporting local businesses.

