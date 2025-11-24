Extended-Release Drugs Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Extended-Release Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extended-Release Drugs Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for extended-release drugs has been experiencing fast-paced growth over the past few years. Its value is projected to rise from $63.11 billion in 2024 to $69.63 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth observed in the historic period can be credited to enhanced patient compliance, the prevalence of chronic diseases, improved efficacy, patent protection strategies, and biodegradable implants.

The market size of extended-release drugs is projected to experience a swift expansion in the upcoming years, expectedly reaching up to $111.26 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This anticipated surge during the forecasted period is majorly due to the introduction of personalized medicinal opinions, patient-specific drug creation, an escalating count of lifestyle-related illnesses, the practice of drug revamping, and worldwide availability of extended-release treatment options. The forecasted timeline is set to witness dominant trends such as pharmaceutical inventions, progress in drug delivery systems, breakthroughs in nanotechnology, the applicability of 3D printing in drug composition, utilization of artificial intelligence, and emphasis on environmental sustainability.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Extended-Release Drugs Market?

The escalating prevalence of long-term health ailments is predicted to influence the expansion of the extended-release drug market. Chronic conditions are characterized as health issues that persist for at least a year and require ongoing medical assistance, hamper normal daily activities, or both. Heart disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes stand as prime examples. Extended-release drug delivery systems are engineered to maintain a fairly steady concentration of medication within the body over an extended timeframe. It aids in preserving a regular therapeutic effect and negates the possible inconsistencies in drug levels occurring with immediate-release medications. For example, in January 2023, the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), a United States-based National Library of Medicine, anticipated that by 2050, the population aged 50 years and above suffering from a minimum of one chronic disease will experience a 99.5% hike, escalating to 142.66 million. Thus, the escalating prevalence of chronic conditions is fueling the growth of the extended-release drug market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Extended-Release Drugs Market?

Major players in the Extended-Release Drugs include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Sanofi SA

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• AstraZeneca Plc

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Viatris Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Extended-Release Drugs Market?

The emergence of product innovation is a prominent trend in the extended-release drug market. Mainstream companies within this market are making strides to maintain their market foothold by fostering innovative product development. To illustrate, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., an American generic pharmaceutical firm, introduced the Topiramate extended-release capsules for epilepsy treatment in July 2022. The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had pre-approved the company's distribution of Topiramate extended-release capsules, USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg. This positions Zydus Pharmaceuticals as the first in the nation to secure final approval and launch Topiramate extended-release capsules. Approvals for these extended-release tablets are given in two forms for patients dealing with partial onset or primary generalized tonic-clinic seizures.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Extended-Release Drugs Market Growth

The extended-release drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Sustained Release Drug, Controlled Release Drug

2) By Mode: Over-The-Counter, Prescription

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, Drug Stores

Subsegments:

1) By Sustained Release Drug: Matrix Systems, Coating Systems

2) By Controlled Release Drug: Osmotic Systems, Microencapsulation Systems, Targeted Delivery Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Extended-Release Drugs Market By 2025?

In 2024, the dominant region in the extended-release drugs market was North America, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to show the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The regions that the report on the extended-release drugs market includes are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

