AI Capital Connect: Where Intelligence Meets Investment

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The VAP Group is organising the AI Capital Connect , an event for investors and venture capitalists, as part of the Abu Dhabi Innovation Week in December 2025. This event will focus on AI founders, tech leaders and corporate investors through conversations around investment in AI-driven ventures. Organised for December 8, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, the event will continue conversations on some of the finer notes that are discussed at the Global AI Show 2025.One of the primary agendas at the event remains the Quickfire pitches from founders in the AI/ML domain, aiming to secure investments for their startups. Additionally, there will be a panel discussion on the topic “From Pitch to Scale: What Investors Really Look For in AI Startups,” featuring multiple prominent thought leaders and visionaries in the AI domain.From networking to investment opportunities, this event is primed for entrepreneurs and founders to secure funding for their startups. Attendees can also receive a direct glimpse into the thought process behind funding trends and investor expectations. Abu Dhabi’s innovative ecosystem acts as the perfect backdrop for this event, providing a vetted environment for discussions around the investment opportunities that will pave the future of AI technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: Investment and funding in AISecure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re an investor looking for investment opportunities or a founder seeking investments, AI Capital Connect is an event you must attend. Secure your spot by registering at https://www.globalaishow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a global events and community-building organisation dedicated to the growth and development of AI, blockchain, Web3 and gaming ecosystems. With a global footprint (UAE, UK, India, Hong Kong), the organisation is committed to bridging the gap between local, regional and global ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.