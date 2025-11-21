The Capital Circle Connect: Aligning Smart Capital with Web3 Innovation

Driving high-signal conversations among VCs, fund managers, and visionary founders

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by The Capital Circle, VAP Group is organising an event called The Capital Circle Connect in Abu Dhabi on December 11, 2025. This flagship event is aimed at bringing together founders, visionaries, and angel investors who are navigating the rapidly changing world of Web3 investments.The event aims to promote collaboration and strategic investment into innovations that are ready to fuel the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem in 2026 and beyond. One of the main attractions at this event is the panel discussion on “The Future of Venture in MENA: Building a Global Hub for 2026.” The event also features a short open mic session where attendees get the opportunity to share stories about their growth and their work.Attendees, partners and sponsors have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals at the event. Additionally, VCs and investors can scout out their next major investment opportunities, which can help promote the next wave of development in Web3 and blockchain. Set in Abu Dhabi, this event leverages the network and the infrastructure that the city has to provide, further aligning it with the city’s goals of establishing itself as a global leader in the world of blockchain technology.Event format - In-personMain tracks/themes: KOLs in Web3 and BlockchainExpected scale:Secure Visitor’s Pass/Official Pass through https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ If you’re an investor or a founder looking for your next investment opportunity, then The Capital Circle Connect is an event. Secure your passes at https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/abu-dhabi/tickets/ VAP Group is a seasoned global events and community-building powerhouse dedicated to the growth and development of the AI, blockchain, Web3, and gaming ecosystems. With 12+ years of experience in the industry, the company is committed to delivering top-notch experiences.

