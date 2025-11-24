Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market to Expand at a 39.6% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $13.57 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Worth?

In the past few years, the market size for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment has seen a significant expansion. It is projected to rise from $2.6 billion in 2024 to $3.57 billion in 2025, depicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5%. Key factors that contributed to growth during the historic period include the increasing cases of NASH, enhanced awareness and diagnosis, changes in lifestyle leading to obesity epidemic, progressive clinical research, improved healthcare facilities and access, regulatory backing, and clinical trials.

The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment is predicted to witness considerable expansion in the coming years, with an estimated value of $13.57 billion in 2029 propelled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6%. This projected growth within the forecast period owes much to factors such as advancements in medication development, elevated awareness of the illness, a surge in disease prevalence and risk factors, alongside a shift towards tailored medical treatments. Furthermore, significant trends during the forecast period encompass a patient-focused approach, technological evolution, targeted therapies, evolving regulatory environments, and advancements in research.

What Are The Factors Driving The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market?

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market is experiencing growth due to a higher occurrence of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is a situation where liver, muscle, and fat cells do not adequately react to insulin, leading to difficulty in glucose absorption from the blood, which results in high blood sugar levels. This condition is often linked to poor lifestyle choices, excessive sugar intake, and genetic factors. The escalating number of diabetes cases and other liver-related complications has led to increased utilization of insulin resistance treatment, which includes non-alcoholic steatohepatitis therapy. For example, a Belgium-based global diabetes community, the International Diabetes Federation, reported that diabetes impacted 537 million people (aged 20-79) in January 2022. This accounted for one in every ten individuals and is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Additionally, a forecast by the American Cancer Society, a US-based nonprofit organization promoting cancer awareness, showed a slight rise in liver cancer cases from 41,210 in 2023 to 41,630 in 2024. Consequently, the swelling prevalence of insulin resistance caused by various liver and diabetes-related diseases is projected to promote the growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market?

Major players in the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment include:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Genfit S.A.

• Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Immuron Ltd.

• Inventiva Pharma SA

• NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Sector?

The surge in the development of drugs specifically for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a critical emerging trend in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment sector. A number of businesses are allocating resources towards the creation of novel medicinal solutions for liver disorders with minimized detrimental effects. In May 2022, the esteemed American pharmaceutical and biotech entity, Pfizer Inc., was granted the fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), hence expediting the formation of their NASH treatment, specifically ervogastat and clesacostat. This fast-track process is dedicated to accelerating the evolution of Pfizer's experimental combination therapy aimed at NASH with liver fibrosis, labeled as ervogastat (PF-06865571, also known as a diacylglycerol O-acyltransferase 2 inhibitor, or DGAT2i) and clesacostat (PF-05221304, identified as an acetyl-CoA carboxylase inhibitor, or ACCi).

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market Share?

The non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Vitamin E And Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib And cenicriviroc, Obeticholic Acid, Other Drugs Types

2) By Test Type: Blood Tests, Liver Biopsy, Imaging Procedures

3) By End User: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail And Specialty Pharmacies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vitamin E And Pioglitazone: Vitamin E Supplements, Pioglitazone-Based Formulations.

2) By Ocaliva: Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid) For NASH

3) By Elafibranor: Elafibranor-Based Treatments

4) By Selonsertib And Cenicriviroc: Selonsertib Formulations, Cenicriviroc Formulations

5) By Obeticholic Acid: Other Formulations Of Obeticholic Acid

6) By Other Drug Types: Novel Agents In Clinical Trials, Combination Therapies

What Are The Regional Trends In The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market?

In 2024, North America held the biggest share in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market. The growth projection of this region was also included in the report. Other regions scrutinized in the study of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis treatment market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

