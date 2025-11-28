Safety Light Curtain Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Safety Light Curtain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Safety Light Curtain Market Be By 2025?

The steady expansion experienced by the safety light curtain market in the past years is set to continue, increasing from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include the surge of industrialization, the introduction of early safety laws, heightened awareness about worker safety, the evolution in manufacturing procedures, and the efforts of labor unions.

The market size for the safety light curtain is predicted to witness significant expansion in the coming years. The market is set to rise to a value of $2.45 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth projected within the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand for tailor-made solutions, emphasis on preventative maintenance, adaptable manufacturing requirements, increased cognizance about work-related hazards, and global extension of end-user sectors. Main trends in the predicted period encompass training and education, resistance to environment, technological crossing, and design and functionality innovations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Safety Light Curtain Market Landscape?

The mounting death toll attributed to work-related hazards in developing nations is expected to ramp up the demand for safety light curtain devices. The mortality rate, which measures deaths in a particular population (generally, or due to a specific cause), per unit of time, relative to the population's size is an important factor. Safety light curtains provide a detection screen at machine entry points and borders, offering protection from human harm and equipment damage. The surge in need for preventative measures to lower the mortality rate is driving the growing demand for these light curtains. For example, DAC Beachcroft LLP, a law firm and legal services company in the UK, reported in July 2023 that workplace incidents in Great Britain led to the loss of 135 workers' lives in the 2022/23 period. This is an uptick of 12 deaths (or 10%) from the previous year. Consequently, a rise in mortality rate is predicted to stimulate the growth of the safety light curtain market in the forthcoming years.

Who Are The Top Players In The Safety Light Curtain Market?

Major players in the Safety Light Curtain include:

• Banner Engineering Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A.

• Keyence Corporation

• Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

• Omron Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• SICK Pty Ltd.

• Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

• K.A. Schmersal Holding GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Safety Light Curtain Industry?

The surge in enhancements for safety light curtains which in turn escalates market potential is a noteworthy trend that is gaining traction. Prominent entities in the regions of America and Europe have been instrumental in this progression, owing to their consistent efforts in evolving the market sphere. A case in point would be the 2022 unveiling of deTec4 Prime safety light curtain by SICK, a Germany-originated producer of sensors and sensor solutions. This new product features a built-in laser alignment aid, offering visible lasers to expedite the setup and adjustment process. The deTec4 Prime has flexible configuration options with up to three sets of light curtains that can be linked together with the use of standard M12 connectors. This enables multiple sides of a machine to be covered by a sequence of light curtains using only four different M12 system plugs and without requiring a computer. In line with IEC 61508, SIL3, and the ""e"" performance level according to EN ISO 13849, these deTec4 safety light curtains are acknowledged as electro-sensitive protection devices. Due to their robust nature, they can tolerate rigorous conditions. With a scanning range of 21m and a 30mm resolution, the deTec4 Prime promises trustworthy safeguarding for various machine categories.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Safety Light Curtain Market

The safety light curtain market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Safety Level: Type 2, Type 4

2) By Component: Photoelectric Cells, Light Emitted Diodes (LEDs), Control Units, Other Components

3) By Application: Packaging, Material Handling, Robotics, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industry: Manufacturing, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Packaging, Other End Users Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Type 2: Standard Type 2 Light Curtains, Muting Type 2 Light Curtains

2) By Type 4: Standard Type 4 Light Curtains, Muting Type 4 Light Curtains, Cascaded Type 4 Light Curtains

Safety Light Curtain Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the safety light curtain market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with North America following as the second largest market. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

