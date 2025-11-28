Rigid Plastic Packaging Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Through 2025?

The size of the rigid plastic packaging market has consistently increased over the past few years. The market, valued at $228.97 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $236.1 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. This growth during the historical period is attributed to factors such as cost efficiency, durability and protection, versatility, lightness, barrier properties and consumer convenience.

The market size for rigid plastic packaging is anticipated to experience consistent growth in the upcoming years, projected to reach $284.9 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion during the forecast timeframe include sustainability efforts, e-commerce development, customization and branding, regulatory adherence, a heightened emphasis on a circular economy, and evolving consumer tastes. Prominent market trends during this period will encompass sustainable packaging methods, innovative packaging structures, circular economy pursuits, regulatory conformation and criteria, progress in material technology, and digitization within the packaging sector.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market?

The growth of the rigid plastic packaging market is anticipated to be fuelled by rising demand from end-user sectors, particularly the food and beverage industry. This industry comprises all firms involved in the processing, packaging, and distribution of unprocessed food. Rigid plastic packaging contributes to product longevity, thereby enhancing food safety and shelf life. As a result, the increased demand from entities like the food and beverage industry is projected to catalyze the rigid plastic packaging market. For instance, data from the Agriculture and Agri-Food Department of a Canadian government department in October 2023, indicates that exports of processed food and beverage goods hit a record peak of $54.3 billion in 2022. This figure represents a 14.1% increase from the previous year and accounts for 34.7% of the total production value. Hence, the growing demand from end-user sectors such as the food and beverage industry is propelling the expansion of the rigid plastic packaging market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market?

Major players in the Rigid Plastic Packaging include:

• Berry Global Inc.

• Amcor Plc

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

• Al Jabriplastic Group

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Takween Advanced Industries Company

• Plastipak Holdings Inc.

• Anchor Packaging LLC

• ALPLA Group GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry?

The rigid plastic packaging market is seeing a significant trend towards technological innovation. Many of the leading companies in this sector are concentrating on the development of new technologies. For example, in September 2022, the Australia-based global packaging firm, Amcor Plc, introduced its DairySeal packaging line, featuring ClearCor, a technologically advanced polyethylene terephthalate (PET) barrier. The distinctive characteristic of ClearCor PET barrier technology lies in its concentrated encapsulation in the middle of the preform, promoting a wider range of flexibility and resin options. This approach retains recyclability while enhancing the barrier's overall performance within the packaging.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

The rigid plastic packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Boxes, Bottle And Jars, Cans, Blister Packs, Clamshells, Trays, Intermediate Bulk Container( IBCs), Other Product Types

2) By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, High Density Polypropylene, Other Materials

3) By Manufacturing Process: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Other Manufacturing Process

4) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Household, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Boxes: Corrugated Boxes, Folding Boxes, Die-Cut Boxes

2) By Bottles And Jars: PET Bottles, HDPE Bottles, Glass Jars, Plastic Jars

3) By Cans: Aluminum Cans, Steel Cans, Plastic Cans

4) By Blister Packs: Thermoformed Blister Packs, Cold-Formed Blister Packs

5) By Clamshells: Hinged Clamshells, Snap-Fit Clamshells

6) By Trays: Rigid Trays, Blister Trays, In-Mold Labeling Trays

7) By Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs): Rigid IBCs, Flexible IBCs

8) By Other Product Types: Tubes, Pails, Containers With Lids

Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the rigid plastic packaging market and is expected to continue its growth. This report pertains to several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

