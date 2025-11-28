Automotive Textiles Market to Reach USD $38.05 Billion by 2029 at 4.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Automotive Textiles Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a consistent growth in the size of the automotive textiles market. An increase from $30.14 billion in 2024 to $31.38 billion in 2025 is forecasted, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This upward trend in the past can be linked to factors like heightened automotive production, growing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles, an emphasis on interior comfort and aesthetics, strict automotive safety regulations, along with the rise in electric vehicles.

In the coming years, the automotive textiles market size is anticipated to witness consistent growth, expanding to a size of $38.05 billion in 2029 with a 4.9% CAGR. Factors such as the development of autonomous vehicles, efforts towards noise control and insulation, circular economy strategies, need for antimicrobial textiles, and initiatives to reduce carbon footprint, significantly contribute to this predicted growth. Pioneering advancements in nanotechnology, partnerships between car makers and textile suppliers, incorporation of smart textiles, customization and personalization, and the use of eco-friendly and sustainable materials are some of the key trends to look out for in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Textiles Market?

The anticipated rise in automobile production is slated to spur growth in the automotive textiles market. The term 'automotive' refers to the entire life cycle of motor vehicles, encompassing ideation, development, execution, and upkeep of vehicles such as cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. The role of automotive textiles is significant as they enhance various fundamental aspects including comfort, safety, aesthetics, and functionality, inevitably enriching the overall driving experience and adding value to the industry’s growth. The increase in vehicle production results in the provision of opportunities for the automotive textile sector to proliferate and innovate, thus addressing a sea change in the automotive industry's requirements. For example, The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), a Germany-based automotive manufacturers group, reported a worldwide production of 85.4 million automotive vehicles in 2022, marking an uptick of 5.7% as compared to 2021 in May 2023. Consequently, the progressive upswing in automotive production is predicted to steer the prospective growth of the automotive textiles market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Textiles Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Textiles include:

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Continental AG

• Johnson Controls

• Lear Corporation

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Adient plc

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Autoliv Inc.

• Autoneum Holding AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Textiles Market?

The auto-textile sector is experiencing a significant trend with the rise of product innovations. Key firms in this market, including Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., a Japanese chemical corporation, and Newlight Technologies Inc., a U.S. tech enterprise, are focusing on product advancements to maintain their market dominance and cater to specific needs. For example, in May 2022, these companies began a co-development venture for manufacturing polypropylene (PP) compounds for automobiles and textile uses with AirCarbon. This carbon-negative biomaterial is produced by microorganisms from methane. Under this partnership, Newlight Technologies is expected to devise new AirCarbon grades for application in the automotive and textile sectors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Textiles Market Report?

The automotive textiles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Textile Type: Leather, Polyester, Nylon, Vinyl, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Types

2) By Product Type: Woven, Non-Woven, Composites

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Leather: Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather

2) By Polyester: Woven Polyester, Non-Woven Polyester

3) By Nylon: Nylon 6, Nylon 66

4) By Vinyl: Rigid Vinyl, Flexible Vinyl

5) By Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Soft PVC, Rigid PVC

6) By Other Types: Cotton, Wool, Composite Textiles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Textiles Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive textiles market with a notable size. The market report of automotive textiles provides information on several regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

