Influential Women Profiles Annaleah Morrow: Vice President of Industry Strategy & Innovation at Avaap

LILLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering Change in Higher Education through Innovation and LeadershipLillington, North Carolina – Dr. Annaleah Morrow is a seasoned transformation and change leader with deep expertise in higher education, project management, and digital innovation. Currently serving as Vice President of Industry Strategy & Innovation at Avaap, she leads strategic initiatives aimed at modernizing educational institutions through Workday implementation and data-driven decision-making. With a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Dr. Morrow’s academic work focuses on faculty creativity in online learning—a passion that continues to inform her approach to educational and organizational change.Beyond her executive leadership roles, Dr. Morrow has been an award-winning adjunct faculty member at Brenau University and other institutions for nearly two decades, where she has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in organizational leadership, communication, and critical thinking. Her dedication to education is evident in her commitment to developing future leaders who are equipped to tackle the challenges facing today’s educational institutions.Dr. Morrow’s diverse background spans consulting, curriculum development, and public speaking, as well as hands-on volunteerism with organizations such as the Junior League of the Palm Beaches, the Urban League of Broward County, and Leadership Fort Lauderdale – to name a few. These experiences have enriched her understanding of community needs and have reinforced her belief that educational institutions play a crucial role in societal advancement.Dr. Morrow attributes her success to strong mentorship, a willingness to embrace feedback, and the ability to stay grounded in purpose while driving innovation at the intersection of education and technology. “The relationships that shaped my journey—whether brief or lasting—taught me to seek insight in unexpected places and to use that wisdom to grow strategically and authentically,” she explains.Core values of authenticity, curiosity, and continuous growth guide Dr. Morrow’s professional and personal life. When not leading initiatives or teaching, she enjoys cooking, wine tasting, and practicing mat Pilates. Depending on the season, you might find her engrossed in a book or immersed in crocheting.Dr. Annaleah Morrow is widely respected for her ability to bridge vision and execution, helping institutions and individuals navigate complex change with empathy, clarity, and impact.Learn More about Annaleah Morrow:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/annaleah-morrow Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

