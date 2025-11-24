Cosmetic Ingredients Market to Reach USD $42.98 Billion by 2029 at 6.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Cosmetic Ingredients Market In 2025?

The size of the cosmetic ingredients market has seen consistent growth in the last few years. The market, which is projected to expand from $31.89 billion in 2024 to $33.31 billion in 2025, is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Various factors such as the popularity of natural ingredients, advancements in science, increased consumer awareness, modifications in regulations, and cultural factors contribute to the growth experienced during the historic period.

The size of the cosmetic ingredients market is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach ""$42.98 billion in 2029,"" amassing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include the pursuit of clean beauty, healing and regenerative components, a surge in demand for ingredients friendly to the microbiome, digital beauty innovations, and technology-driven concoctions. Key trends anticipated in the forecasted duration involve upcycled elements, personalized skincare sets, bioactive peptides, components for barrier repair, and CBD alongside hemp-extracted ingredients.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cosmetic Ingredients Market?

The cosmetic ingredients market anticipates substantial growth, driven by a growing consumer preference for personal care products. These products range widely and are commonly used to enhance beauty, maintain personal cleanliness, as well as bolster personal wellness. They utilize cosmetic ingredients, which offer diverse benefits and functions that improve their effectiveness, overall performance, and sensory appeal. As a consequence, the attraction to personal care products stimulates the growth of the cosmetics ingredients market. For instance, statistics from a December 2023 report by the US government agency, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, revealed a boost in personal care products and services expenditure from $771 in 2021 to $866 in 2022, marking a 12.3 percent increase. Thus, the ascending demand for personal care products fuels the expansion of not just the cosmetic ingredients market but also the chlorinated fatty acid methyl ester market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cosmetic Ingredients Industry?

Major players in the Cosmetic Ingredients include:

• BASF SE

• Unilever

• The Dow Chemical Company

• L'Oréal International

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay S.A.

• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• DuPont

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Kao Chemicals

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Cosmetic Ingredients Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the cosmetic ingredients market are opting for strategic alliances to collaborate on the development of innovative, sustainable, and advanced biotechnological-based cosmetic ingredients. These strategic alliances allow companies to capitalize on each other's strengths and resources to achieve shared success and advantages. An example of this happened in August 2023, when Cosmecca Korea Co., a South Korean K beauty production company, formed a partnership with Vytrus, a cosmetic ingredient manufacturer from Spain. The goal of this partnership is to utilize biotechnology to create new, innovative, and sustainable cosmetic ingredients, harnessing Vytrus' plant stem cell technology.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cosmetic Ingredients Market Report?

The cosmetic ingredients market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredient Type: Synthetic Chemical Ingredients, Natural Or Herbal Ingredients, Specialty Ingredients, Oleochemical, Botanical Extract, Rheology Modifier, Preservatives, Emulsifier And Stabilizer, Other Ingredient Types

2) By Functionality: Cleansing Agents And Foamers, Aroma, Moisturizing, Specialty, Other Functionalities

3) By Application: Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Make-Up, Fragrance, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Chemical Ingredients: Emollients, Surfactants, Synthetic Fragrances

2) By Natural Or Herbal Ingredients: Essential Oils, Plant Oils, Natural Extracts

3) By Specialty Ingredients: Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid, Anti-aging Agents

4) By Oleochemical: Fatty Acids, Glycerin, Fatty Alcohols

5) By Botanical Extract: Flower Extracts, Leaf Extracts, Root Extracts

6) By Rheology Modifier: Thickeners, Gelling Agents, Stabilizers

7) By Preservatives: Parabens, Organic Acids, Antioxidants

8) By Emulsifier And Stabilizer: Anionic Emulsifiers, Cationic Emulsifiers, Non-ionic Emulsifiers

10) By Other Ingredient Types: Colorants, Fragrance Modifiers, Sun Protection Agents

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cosmetic Ingredients Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the market for cosmetic ingredients. It is also predicted that North America will demonstrate the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The market report on cosmetic ingredients encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

