Deputy President Paul Mashatile leads delegation taking part in South Africa-Vietnam Business Forum, 21 Nov

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 21 November 2025, lead a South African delegation taking part in the South Africa-Vietnam Business Forum.

The Deputy President will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh at the Capital Empire Hotel in Sandton.

Vietnam will host a Business Forum in the country as part of the programme for the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s participation in the G20 Summit in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg, Gauteng Province.

This significant interaction follows the successful State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Hanoi, Vietnam on 23–24 October 2025, representing a pivotal moment in South Africa’s engagement with Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian region.

The visit was the culmination of sustained diplomatic efforts, including Deputy President Mashatile’s visit to Vietnam in 2023, which laid the foundation for elevating the bilateral relationship to a higher level.

Vietnam’s rapid economic growth, recording 7.09% GDP growth in 2024 and targeting at least 8% in 2025, combined with its influential role in ASEAN, positions it as a strategic partner for South Africa’s diversification agenda.

"Strengthening ties with Vietnam not only opens access to dynamic Asian markets but also enhances South Africa’s ability to leverage regional supply chains, attract investment, and promote its foreign policy priorities within multilateral platforms," said the Deputy President.

The Business Forum is organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa in collaboration with the South African Chamber of Commerce.

Over 180 SA companies have registered to attend the Business Forum.

The Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will be accompanied by a number of Ministers and close to 20 Vietnamese companies.

Two of the Vietnamese companies that will be participating, (PetroVietNam and MK Group) had meetings with President Ramaphosa and his delegation during the recent State Visit to Vietnam.

The MK Group is scheduled to sign MOU with Reutech Radar System and Tower 35.

The third MOU is expected to be signed between Viettravel and Airlink.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 10h30 (Media to arrive at 10:00)

Venue: Capital Empire Hotel, Sandton.

Members of the media who wish to cover the South Africa-Vietnam Business Forum should RSVP to Sthembiso Sithole (Presidency) on 078 356 4355.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

