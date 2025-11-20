Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For Big Spring

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Big Spring, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission.

“Congratulations to Big Spring on joining more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas Film Commission partners with communities in every region of the state to market their unique appeal and attract new investments in media production. Through ongoing Film Friendly Texas training, communities are prepared to support media production, spurring on-site spending at local businesses and creating good-paying jobs for Texans.”

“Big things happen in small towns, and Big Spring is proving it,” said Representative Drew Darby. “I am proud to represent this vibrant community in the Texas House and am thrilled that it is now officially certified as a Film Friendly Texas Community by the Texas Film Commission. With landmarks like the historic Settles Hotel and a rich heritage that tells the story of West Texas, Big Spring offers a backdrop unlike anywhere else. I am grateful for the hard work of Mayor Moore and city leaders in making this a reality, and I appreciate Governor Abbott and the Texas Film Commission for highlighting our slice of heaven in West Texas.”

“From our meticulously restored 1930s Hotel Settles and Municipal Auditorium to our turn of the century historic downtown, and from our namesake spring to our scenic bluffs and windswept plains, Big Spring offers an incredible variety of potential filming locations,” said City of Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore. “Our Film Friendly Texas Certified Community designation means that more people will now see what makes our location so unique and better understand all that we have to offer.”

“The City of Big Spring is excited to be part of the Film Friendly Texas Certified Community Program,” said City of Big Spring City Manager Todd Darden. “Our community has always been a strong supporter of the arts, and our part of Texas has served as a filming location for movies and television shows over the last 55 years. With our involvement with Film Friendly Texas, we hope to welcome even more productions to our unique piece of West Texas.”

More than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities across the state receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.