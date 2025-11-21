CELTIC WOMAN RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA IN SPRING 2026 WITH HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW TOUR

Tradition Meets Brilliance In CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA, Visiting More Than 45 Cities Beginning March 4; Tickets On Sale to The General Public Today, November 21

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GRAMMY-nominated global music sensation Celtic Woman ( www.celticwoman.com ), the most successful all-female Irish group in history, is set to return to North America and captivate audiences once again with their brand-new tour, CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA. Launching a bold new chapter in the iconic group’s celebrated 21-year journey, the tour begins March 4, 2026 in Providence, Rhode Island at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. The new show, featuring Mairéad Carlin, Muirgen O’Mahony, Ciara Ní Mhurchú, and new singer Caitríona Sherlock will fuse the ensemble’s signature sound with fresh orchestrations, dynamic stage production, and a contemporary spark that honors Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage while embracing Celtic Woman’s continued evolution.Tickets go on sale to the general public today, November 21. VIP tickets are also available.CELTIC WOMAN – A NEW ERA promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of timeless tradition and modern storytelling, a spellbinding tribute to the enduring power of Irish music and the extraordinary talents of the performers. Audiences can expect an unforgettable and energetic evening with renowned and breathtaking harmonies, stirring original compositions, and instrumental virtuosity brought to life by the four extraordinary Irish women performers, accompanied by Irish dancers and a full ensemble playing Celtic staples including the bagpipe, bodhran, whistles, and Uilleann pipes. From Irish classics and contemporary favorites to classical masterpieces and original songs, the performances will reflect the vibrancy of modern Ireland while honoring centuries of musical heritage.CELTIC WOMAN - A NEW ERA performers include:• Mairéad Carlin: A Grammy-nominated singer from Derry, Northern Ireland, Mairéad has performed with orchestras around the world, including the New York Philharmonic and Boston Pops. A Decca (Universal) recording artist, she has shared the stage with Don McLean and Carly Simon, and first joined Celtic Woman in 2013.• Muirgen O’Mahony: From County Cork, Muirgen is a classically trained vocalist with degrees from the Cork School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has performed with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (Kennedy Center), and onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Muirgen joined Celtic Woman in 2021 and is featured on multiple albums and PBS specials.• Ciara Ní Mhurchú: Dublin-born dancer and musician, Ciara has performed globally with Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Thunder, and Rhythm of the Dance. A two-time All-Ireland Fleadh gold medalist and top World Championship dancer, she recently appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in An Irish Wish (2024) and is proud to join Celtic Woman.• Caitríona Sherlock: A singer from County Monaghan and multiple All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil champion, Caitríona has toured internationally with Irish Christmas in America and ANÚNA. A graduate of University College Dublin, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Croke Park, and with the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, representing Ireland’s rich musical tradition worldwide.Since their debut in 2004, Celtic Woman has enchanted millions of fans worldwide with powerful performances, angelic voices, and world-class musicianship. With more than three billion global streams, 5.3 million U.S. sales, and 12.5 million global equivalent sales, the group continues to redefine Irish music for modern audiences, drawing nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify and 900 million U.S. streams to date.The 2026 North America tour schedule includes:March 4 | Providence, RI | Veterans Memorial AuditoriumMarch 5 | Boston, MA | Orpheum TheatreMarch 6 | New Brunswick, NJ | State Theatre New JerseyMarch 8 | Wilkes-Barre, PA | F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing ArtsMarch 10 | Virginia Beach, VA | Sandler CentreMarch 12 | Stamford, CT | The Palace TheatreMarch 13-14 | Lancaster, PA | American Music TheatreMarch 15 | Huntington, NY | The Paramount - HuntingtonMarch 17 | Glenside, PA | Keswick TheatreMarch 18 | Tysons, VA | Capital One HallMarch 19 | Easton, PA | State Theatre Center for the ArtsMarch 20 | New York, NY | United PalaceMarch 22 | Myrtle Beach, SC | Carolina Opry TheatreMarch 24 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | Au-Rene TheaterMarch 25 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd HallMarch 28 | Fort Myers, FL | Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts HallMarch 29 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreMarch 31 | Huntsville, AL | Von Braun CenterApril 1 | Nashville, TN | The Fisher Center for the Performing ArtsApril 2 | Indianapolis, IN | Old National CenterApril 3 | Elkhart, IN | The Lerner TheatreApril 4 | Joliet, IL | Rialto Square TheatreApril 6 | Winnipeg, MB | Centennial Concert HallApril 7 | Regina, SK | Conexus Arts Centre - Capital Auto TheatreApril 8 | Saskatoon, SK | TCU PlaceApril 9 | Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Resort & CasinoApril 10 | Enoch, AB | River Cree Resort & CasinoApril 13 | Thunder Bay, ON | Thunder Bay Community AuditoriumApril 15 | North Bay, ON | Capitol Centre - North BayApril 16 | Kitchener, ON | Centre in the SquareApril 17 | Windsor, ON | Caesars Windsor ColosseumApril 18 | Pickering, ON | Pickering Casino ResortApril 19 | Gloucester, ON | Hard Rock Hotel & Casino OttawaApril 20 | Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Concert HallApril 21 | Akron, OH | Akron Civic TheatreApril 23 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center for the ArtsApril 24 | Portland, ME | State Theatre - PortlandApril 25 | Wallingford, CT | Toyota Oakdale TheatreApril 27 | Montréal, QC | Théâtre Saint-DenisApril 29 | Moncton, NB | Casino New BrunswickApril 30 | Halifax, NS | Scotiabank CentreMay 2 | St. John's, NL | Mary Brown's CentreFor more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.celticwoman.com

