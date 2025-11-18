Edinburgh to Host World Premiere of 'Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands' on May 30

At Usher Hall at 8 p.m.; Tickets on Sale November 21 at 10 a.m. GMT

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The epic scenes from Sony Pictures Television’s global phenomenon “Outlander” and its iconic Celtic music from Emmy-winning composer Bear McCreary’s emotionally charged score are coming to Edinburgh’s Usher Hall for the world premiere of “Outlander in Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands.” Tickets go on sale November 21 at 10 a.m. GMT and are available at www.outlanderinconcert.com . This will kick off a global tour with more cities to be revealed at a later date. Check out the concert trailer here. Press assets are available to view and download here. On May 30, 2026, at 8 p.m., a live ensemble of musicians and vocalists – including traditional Scottish instruments such as bagpipes, fiddles, and the hurdy-gurdy – will accompany stunning cinematic visuals from all the “Outlander” seasons. The concert will also include footage from the highly anticipated eighth and final season, debuting on Starz (US) on Friday, March 6, 2026, and MGM+ (UK) on Saturday, March 7, 2026.McCreary, along with the show’s lead creative team, is expected to attend the premiere event. The concert will be performed just in time for “World Outlander Day” (June 1), an annual tradition honoring the books, the series, and the worldwide fandom which marks the anniversary of Diana Gabaldon’s first “Outlander” novel (released in 1991). The international success of “Outlander” has led to the prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which is currently in production for a second season, and follows the love stories of Jamie and Claire’s parents.“‘Outlander’ has always transported audiences to another time and place through its powerful music and storytelling," said Floris Douwes, Producer and Managing Director at GEA Live. “Add to this the popularity of Celtic music and this concert will deliver both existing and future fans an ‘Outlander’ experience that can only be shared in the live space."“Outlander in Concert extends one of Sony’s most iconic and beloved franchises into a new dimension of storytelling,” said Jennifer Rogers Doyle, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Franchise Management for Sony Pictures Television. “Devoted fans will have the opportunity to relive the series’ unforgettable moments through spectacular visuals and a powerful live score. This special collaboration is a fitting way to continue the ‘Outlander’ legacy and celebrate the passion that has made the show a global phenomenon.”Executive Producer & Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts commented, “we’re thrilled to bring this concert to the fans. For over a decade, Bear’s incredible musical score has elevated our show – deepening the emotional connection between audiences and Jamie and Claire. We’ve put together a beautiful set list, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the music live and feel its magic firsthand.”The music of “Outlander” has achieved remarkable acclaim, led by McCreary, whose work also includes the TV show “The Walking Dead” and video game God of War. Across seven successful soundtracks, the franchise has generated 500 million streams in 236 territories, with its iconic theme, “Skye Boat Song,” surpassing 49 million plays. The “Outlander” soundtrack stands as the best-selling title in Sony Pictures Television’s entire catalog, underscoring the series’ enduring cultural impact on both screen and sound.“Over the last decade, crafting the musical journey of ‘Outlander’ has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my creative life, beginning with the day my wife, Raya Yarbrough, sang the first recording of “The Skye Boat Song” main title theme. Fans have heard haunting vocals, lively Celtic instruments, and soaring symphonic orchestral gestures merge to tell Claire and Jamie’s story,” said composer Bear McCreary. “Now, with Outlander In Concert: Echoes Through the Highlands, they can experience these sounds in real life, performed by world-class musicians and singers. I am honored to collaborate with visionary showrunner Matthew B. Roberts to create a concert experience for fans that blends the magic of eight beloved seasons of storytelling into one unforgettable evening.”Previous seasons of “Outlander” are available to stream on the STARZ app in the US and MGM+ in the UK.“Outlander” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitríona Balfe as “Claire Fraser,” Sam Heughan as “Jamie Fraser,” Sophie Skelton as “Brianna MacKenzie,” Richard Rankin as “Roger MacKenzie,” John Bell as “Young Ian Murray,” David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter Murray,” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.” Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers. Balfe and Heughan also serve as executive producers.The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide with all nine novels gracing the New York Times best-seller list.For more information, visit www.outlanderinconcert.com and follow:#OutlanderinConcert@outlander_starz@sonypicturestvAbout GEA LiveGEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music’s Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world’s most cherished brands.About Sony Pictures TelevisionSony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

