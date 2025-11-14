‘Attack on Titan’ - Beyond the Walls World Tour - The Official Concert Returns to the US in 2026

Join This Colossal Celebration of Music and Anime; Epic “Attack on Titan” Concert Experience Set to Electrify Fans with Iconic Soundtrack and Immersive Visuals

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of the globally renowned anime phenomenon “Attack on Titan” are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Be ready for an unforgettable journey into the world of titans and gripping battles as the “Attack on Titan” concert brings the epic saga to life through music, visuals, and raw emotion. Having already taken place at some of the world’s most prestigious venues (Dolby Theater, Carnegie Hall, OVO Arena Wembley, Sydney Opera House, etc.), this concert is an awe-inspiring fusion of rock and orchestral music, captivating vocal performances, and breathtaking visuals, creating a fully immersive experience to transport attendees straight into the heart of the “Attack on Titan” universe. Tickets will be available starting November 14, 2024 at 10am local time for most venues. Visit www.wildfaery.com for more information.Featuring the internationally acclaimed soundtrack composed by Hiroyuki SAWANO (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and The Final Season) and KOHTA YAMAMOTO (The Final Season), the concert features the iconic tracks that have come to define the series, including "at'aek ON taitn," "counter・attack-mankind," "Apple Seed," and "Footsteps of Doom." As in Japan, and true to the original soundtrack, the music is performed by powerful world-class rock musicians joined by a symphonic orchestra. Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO have prepared fan-favorite pieces, which are accompanied by synchronized scenes from the anime series, bringing its emotional weight and intensity to the concert hall. The soundtrack of “Attack on Titan” has always been one of the series’ greatest strengths, and hearing it performed live is an experience unlike any other.Don’t miss your chance to be part of this monumental event. Whether you’re a long-time fan of “Attack on Titan” or simply a lover of powerful music, the - Beyond the Walls World Tour- will leave you breathless!Tickets and tour dates:Ft Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center – Au Rene – February 28, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/-Zu7t Tampa, FL – Straz Center –March 1, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/N0BoE Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium – March 3, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/JHxd- Durham, NC – DPAC – March 4, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/RAmXF Washington, DC – DAR Constitution Hall – March 6, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/G1Jbv Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre – March 7, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/0DxzJ Cleveland, OH – State Theatre – March 10, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/psxaS Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre – March 11, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/Sruvb Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre – March 12, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/epPsU St Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox – March 13, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/vzrWm Kansas City, MO – Music Hall – March 14, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/UT5or Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre – March 17, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/UmMky Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall – March 18, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/H1UB5 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre – March 21, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/niCHk Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre – March 23, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/FJt_2 Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium – March 26, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/Tv3cc Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium – March 27, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/gwJVu Salt Lake City, UT – Abbravanel Hall – March 29, 2026 – tickets : https://t.ly/SGlpJ A word from Composer Hiroyuki SAWANO (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and The Final Season):“I am thrilled that it has been decided that we will be holding “Attack on Titan” concerts overseas. The music of “Attack on Titan” has become a very important part of my musical career, and I am feeling fortunate that people all over the world are going to be able to enjoy my music through the series. The anime has come to an end, but I believe that this concert is a great opportunity to reunite the fans with the anime once more, and I think it will be a kind of a unique stage that could only happen with an overseas performance. I hope everyone can fully enjoy this opportunity.”Hiroyuki SAWANO is one of the most in-demand composers for anime, movies, and TV series in Japan. His main works include some of the most famous anime soundtracks, such as Fate/strange Fake, “Attack on Titan”, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Kill la Kill, Guilty Crown, Blue Exorcist, Aldnoah.Zero, and The Seven Deadly Sins. In addition to creating music with his project SawanoHiroyuki[nZk], which focuses on vocal music, SAWANO also composes and arranges music for featured artists and is the producer of SennaRin and NAQT VANE. Learn more at SAWANO’s official website: www.sawanohiroyuki.com A word from Composer KOHTA YAMAMOTO (The Final Season):“Finally, the “Attack on Titan” concert will be held in countries outside of Japan. I’m truly excited and thrilled that, for the first time, we can deliver it to many “Attack on Titan” fans worldwide! This opportunity was made possible thanks to all of the “Attack on Titan” fans around the world. Thank you so much! Although Hiroyuki SAWANO and I cannot join this tour, the concert has been supervised by us, including the set list. The music from “Attack on Titan” will be performed as it was in Japan, so please look forward to it! I hope that many people will be able to experience and enjoy the music of “Attack on Titan” live!”KOHTA YAMAMOTO started working as a composer and arranger in 2015, in addition to producing music for video works, such as anime, dramas, and commercials. He is active in a wide range of activities, including composing and arranging music for featured artists. His main works include the soundtrack of “Attack on Titan”: The Final Season, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga/Shimane Illuminati Saga, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, and Kingdom (3rd, 4th, and 5th series); songs for the Fate/Grand Order, THE IDOLM@STER, and PreCure series; and artists such as MUCC, Sakura Gakuin, Sayaka Sasaki, and Mai Fuchigami.A word from Anime Producer Tetsuya Kinoshita:“In Japan, we held a special live event at the end of each season, and we asked Hiroyuki SAWANO and, from the final season, KOHTA YAMAMOTO to perform the soundtrack for the show. This was very well received, so we have been trying to make overseas concerts a reality for many years. More than 10 years have passed since the anime was broadcast, and we are overjoyed to be able to hold the official anime concert in world-famous halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Sydney Opera House, the Palais des Congrès in Paris, and Wembley Arena in London. This concert will be supervised by the original composers, Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and will be a program that will allow you to enjoy the world of “Attack on Titan” to the fullest, using anime footage and original materials. Specially designed concert goods will also be created, so do not miss this rare opportunity to relive the “Attack on Titan” experience through music!”About “Attack on Titan”“Attack on Titan” is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. Since its debut in 2009, it has become a global phenomenon, renowned for its complex storytelling and emotional depth. The anime adaptation, with its thrilling soundtrack by Hiroyuki SAWANO and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, has captivated millions worldwide.The story takes place in a world where, a century ago, grotesque giants known as Titans appeared and consumed all but the last remnants of humanity. The survivors took refuge behind giant walls. Today, the threat of the Titans is a distant memory, and a boy named Eren Yeager yearns to explore the world beyond his current circumstances. What began as a childish dream, though, will become an all-too-real nightmare when the Titans return and humanity is once again on the brink of extinction.“Attack on Titan” has become one of the best-selling manga series of all time (140 million copies sold worldwide). The manga series was published in Bessatsu Shonen magazine by Kodansha, winning numerous awards across Japan and the US, including the Kodansha Manga Award and the Harvey Award. There have been many “Attack on Titan” adaptations, including the wildly popular anime television series, video games, novels, and more. The TV series began in 2013 and concluded in 2023. It is still one of the most watched anime series of all time, and it is still available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, among many other platforms. It has received much recognition, especially at the Crunchyroll Awards, where it was a 2024 Anime Awards Nominee, 2023 Anime Awards Nominee, 2023 Anime Awards Winner, 2022 Anime Awards Winner, 2020 Anime Awards Winner, and 2019 Anime Awards Winner. A movie compiling the latest episodes is set to be released on November 8, 2024.About Kodansha Ltd.Based in Tokyo, Kodansha Ltd. is Japan’s leading publishing house, having delivered stories into ready hands across the globe with a wide variety of content from comic books to novels, fashion magazines, news journals and picture books for children, as well as video games and anime series and movies. Kodansha Ltd. was founded in 1909 to “Inspire Impossible Stories,” and is globally recognized as the licensor of some of the world’s most loved comic book IPs, including “AKIRA,” “Attack on Titan” and “Ghost in the Shell.”About PONY CANYON INC.PONY CANYON INC. (Production Committee Member) is a Japanese entertainment company founded in 1966. Specializing in the planning, production, promotion and distribution of a wide range of content, the company covers music, anime, films and TV dramas. As part of the FujisankeiCommunications Group, one of Japan's largest media conglomerates, PONY CANYON has delivered numerous hits. Beyond audio/visual software and digital content, the company has expanded into film distribution, live concert and event production, voice actor management, and fan club operations. PONY CANYON continues to innovate, inspiring audiences around the world through the power of entertainment.About The Wild Faery CompanyThe Wild Faery Company is a trailblazing international entertainment production and promotion company specializing in live-to-film concert experiences that celebrate the worlds of anime and video games. Known for transforming iconic soundtracks into immersive, symphonic events, The Wild Faery Company has brought to life some of the most beloved IPs, including ONE PIECE, FINAL FANTASY, Attack on Titan, and KINGDOM HEARTS. These unforgettable concerts allow fans to experience the thrill of their favorite stories as powerful, live orchestras perform their cherished soundtracks in perfect sync with captivating visuals on the big screen. More information can be found at http://www.wildfaery.com All right reserved.©Hajime Isayama, Kodansha/“ATTACK ON TITAN” Production Committee. All Rights Reserved.©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee.

