Revitalized by Light: seven x seven Ishigaki to Debut 'Lightscape Ishigak' on December 1

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -A Winter-Only Illumination Experience Blending Sauna and Pool Relaxation with “Chill & Fun” -

Kasumigaseki Capital Group’s fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Hidekazu Ogata) is pleased to announce that its luxury hotel brand seven x seven Ishigaki will introduce the winter illumination experience “Lightscape Ishigaki” beginning December 1, 2025.

Set on the tranquil winter shores of Ishigaki Island, the program presents a new resort experience themed “Revitalized by Light,” inviting guests to unwind while surrounded by gentle southern air and illuminations that reflect the quiet transitions of the season.

1st Floor “Breath of Light” – Illuminations of Chill and Revitalization

Stepping through the entrance, guests are welcomed by a soothing glow that fills the first-floor sauna and pool area. Inspired by the soft rhythms of the native Yaeyama firefly, the lighting encourages deep relaxation and creates serene moments of revitalization. Light shimmering across the water invites guests to release tension and enjoy a quiet sense of renewal.

2nd Floor “Bloom of Light” – Illuminations of Exhilaration

The second-floor infinity pool overlooking the sea features floating luminous orbs and light beams extending into the night sky, shining as though connecting the sky and ocean. Colorful, dynamic illuminations infuse the winter night with a sense of exhilaration.

Each floor reveals its own distinct expression of illumination, offering guests a dreamlike winter night unique to the southern islands.

“Lightscape Ishigaki” Overview

Program Name: Lightscape Ishigaki

Period: December 1, 2025 (Mon) – expected to run until February 28, 2026 (Sat)

Lighting Hours: 17:30 – 24:00

Venue: seven x seven Ishigaki (Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture)

Admission: Available exclusively to hotel guests

Facility Overview

Name: seven x seven Ishigaki

Note: The “x” in seven x seven represents the lowercase letter “x,” not the multiplication symbol “×”.

Address: 254-19 Maezato, Ishigaki City, Okinawa Prefecture 907-0002

Access: Approximately 18 minutes by car from New Ishigaki Airport

Number of Rooms: 121

Official Website: https://sevenxseven.com/hotels/ishigaki/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sevenxseven_hotels/

About fav hospitality group Co., Ltd.

fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. is a hospitality innovation company dedicated to seamlessly integrating trends, technology, finance, and design to create new forms of “play” and “hospitality” suited to contemporary lifestyles. Our company operates FHG HOTELS, a portfolio of 18 properties across Japan, including the group-stay brand “fav”, the premium line “FAV LUX”, the high-end brand that defines a new style of luxury, “seven x seven”, its sister brand “edit x seven”, and the culture-oriented business hotel “BASE LAYER HOTEL”. Looking ahead, fav hospitality group plans to open an additional 20 properties from 2027 onward. Through cross-industry collaboration and the active use of DX and AI, the company continues to create new hotel experiences and elevate the guest journey across its portfolio.

