InterContinental Sapporo, a New Luxury Hotel Opens October 1 in Nakajima Park, Hokkaido

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InterContinental Sapporo by IHG Hotels & Resorts (Headquarters: UK, Japan Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) opens October 1 (Wednesday), 2025.

InterContinental Sapporo is the newest addition to the InterContinental brand, which operates in more than 70 countries and regions around the world. As one of the world’s largest luxury hotel brands, InterContinental has long opened hotels in major cities and resort destinations, offering global travelers exceptional and memorable experiences. In this long-standing tradition, InterContinental Sapporo is the 11th InterContinental property in Japan and the first in Hokkaido.

Guests staying at InterContinental Sapporo can enjoy the brand’s signature concierge service, international sophistication, heartfelt hospitality, and a wealth of culturally enriching experiences.

Benjamin Leitgeb, a native of Germany, began his international hospitality career in 2008 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. After a brief assignment in the Middle East with Grand Hyatt, he moved to Japan and joined Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo. With a strong background in Food & Beverage, Benjamin went on to hold positions at The Ritz-Carlton, Osaka and The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto.

He joined IHG Hotels & Resorts in 2017 and has since held various management roles at InterContinental Osaka, Bangkok, Bali, and Tokyo. In February 2025, Benjamin relocated to Sapporo to lead the pre-opening of InterContinental Sapporo, and he currently oversees both InterContinental Sapporo and Holiday Inn Kyoto Gojo.

Comment from Benjamin Leitgeb, Portfolio General Manager of InterContinental Sapporo:

The opening of InterContinental Sapporo marks the arrival of a new style of luxury hospitality in the city. We hope to attract guests who may not have previously considered this unique and vibrant destination, while at the same time becoming an integral part of the local community. Our vision is for the hotel to be a place where residents not only celebrate life’s most special moments, but also find a retreat from the everyday. The entire team is eagerly looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming our very first guests on October 1st.

【Hotel Overview】

InterContinental Sapporo

Address: Minami 10-jo Nishi 1-chome 1-48, Chuo-ku, Sapporo, Hokkaido 064-0810, Japan

Number of Rooms: 149 rooms (including 13 suites)

Restaurants & Bars: Dining, bar, and lounge featuring the finest ingredients from Hokkaido

Club InterContinental: An exclusive floor featuring a private lounge on the top floor

Facilities: Indoor heated pool, fitness gym, terrace lounge, boutique

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts ( https://www.ihgplc.com/ )(tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards( https://www.ihg.com/onerewards/content/us/en/home ), one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,800 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,300 properties.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses( https://www.sixsenses.com/en ), Regent, InterContinental( https://www.intercontinental.com/ ) , Vignette Collection( https://www.vignettecollectionhotels.com/ ), Kimpton( https://www.ihg.com/kimptonhotels ), Hotel Indigo(https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo )

Premium: voco hotels(https://www.ihg.com/voco ), Ruby( https://www.ruby-hotels.com/ ), HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/hualuxe ), Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts(https://www.ihg.com/crowneplaza ), EVEN Hotels( https://www.ihg.com/evenhotels )

Essentials: Holiday Inn Express( https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress ), Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts( https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn ) , Garner hotels( https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/garner-hotels ), avid hotels( https://www.ihg.com/avidhotels )

Suites: Atwell Suites( https://www.atwellsuites.com ), Staybridge Suites( https://www.ihg.com/staybridge ), Holiday Inn Club Vacations(https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnclubvacations ), Candlewood Suites(https://www.ihg.com/candlewood )

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts( https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/iberostar-beachfront-resorts )

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations( https://www.ihg.com/hotels/gb/en/reservation ) and IHG One Rewards（https://www.ihg.com/onerewards ）. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ihg-hotel-deals-rewards/id368217298 )or Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ihg.apps.android ) stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom ( https://www.ihgplc.com/en/news-and-media ) and follow us on LinkedIn( https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihghotels&resorts ).

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

About InterContinental

InterContinental is the world’s first and largest luxury hotel brand with over 230 hotels, representing 75,896 rooms spanning more than 70 countries around the world. Founded by Pan American Airways Founder, Juan Trippe in 1946, InterContinental is guided by the belief in the power of travel to expand the mind and connect cultures.

Opening doors to a ‘world of fascination’, InterContinental is reimagining the luxury travel experience with the modern luxury traveller at its heart. Striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity, InterContinental focuses on satisfying a guests’ yearning for knowledge and culturally rich experiences, building on its heritage as a beacon of approachable luxury travel.

For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com ( https://www.intercontinental.com/hotels/us/en/reservation ), and connect with us on Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/intercontinental ) and Instagram( https://www.instagram.com/intercontinental ).

