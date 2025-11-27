Popular Food Festival 'Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum' Set to Return in Spring 2026

The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place – Popular Food Festival “Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum” Set to Return in Spring 2026① The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place – Popular Food Festival “Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum” Set to Return in Spring 2026② The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place – Popular Food Festival “Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum” Set to Return in Spring 2026③ The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place – Popular Food Festival “Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum” Set to Return in Spring 2026④ The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place – Popular Food Festival “Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum” Set to Return in Spring 2026⑤

The Best of Tokyo’s Culinary Scene in One Place

JAPAN, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience a delectable blend of cuisine, culture, and entertainment featuring Tokyo’s top chefs, restaurants, and food artisans in May 2026

For the past four years, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum has established itself as one of Tokyo’s premier gourmet festivals. This large-scale event attracts tens of thousands of locals and tourists each year, offering a vibrant celebration of Tokyo’s dynamic food culture.

From May 15 to 17, 2026, the Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum Executive Committee, together with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, will bring back this highly anticipated event. In addition to traditional Tokyo dishes such as sushi and tempura, the three-day festival features a wide range of Japanese and international cuisine, showcasing Tokyo as one of the world’s leading dining destinations.

Attendees can enjoy a smorgasbord of Japanese dishes including the world-renowned Edomae sushi and ramen, as well as beloved comfort foods such as tempura and soba, to name just a few. On the drinking front, offerings will include sake and many other Japanese beverages.



Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum will bring together more than 40 of Tokyo’s top restaurants in one convenient location, from hard-to-book establishments to long-standing historical favorites and trending eateries that draw long lines.

Visitors have praised Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum for helping them deepen their appreciation of Japanese food and discover new restaurants they would like to visit. This year, too, those looking to immerse themselves further in Japanese cuisine will be able to participate in hands-on workshops to pick up cooking tips from experts.

To make this a fun day out for visitors of all ages, Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum will also feature live music performances to enhance the festive atmosphere. English-speaking staff will be on hand to assist international visitors, ensuring that everyone enjoys a memorable experience at the festival.

More details about the event will be announced in due course on the official Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum website and Instagram. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates!

See the archive site for information on past editions of the event.

Event Summary

Title: Tokyo Tokyo Delicious Museum 2026

Dates: May 15 (Fri) – May 17 (Sun), 2026

Venue: Symbol Promenade Park – Stone and Light Plaza / Flower Plaza (Address: 3-7-7 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo)

Access: 1 min. walk from Kokusai-Tenjijo Station (Rinkai Line)

3 min. walk from Ariake Station (Yurikamome Line)

5 min. walk from Tokyo Big Sight Station (Yurikamome Line)

Admission: Free (Charges apply for food, beverages and experiential content)

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tokyotokyo.delicious.museum/

Official website: https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/

*Information will be released on the official website around Feb 2026.

Archive site: https://tokyotokyo-delicious-museum.jp/portal/english/index.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.