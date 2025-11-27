Legendary Animated Film ‘Angel’s Egg’ Returns in 4K for 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Shibuya

Legendary Animated Film Angel’s Egg ‘Angel’s Egg’ Returns in 4K for 40th Anniversary Exhibition ‘Angel’s Egg’ Returns in 4K for 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Shibuya ‘Angel’s Egg’ Returns in 4K for 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Shibuya ‘Angel’s Egg’ Returns in 4K for 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Shibuya

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An immersive celebration of Angel’s Egg featuring a 4K remaster screening, exhibition, and exclusive merchandise

Headquartered in Tokyo, PARCO Co., Ltd. has launched the Angel’s Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition at Shibuya Cine Quinto, a cinema operated by the company.The event, which began on Friday, November 21, combines the theatrical 4K remaster screening of Angel’s Egg with an exhibition and official film merchandise corner.

Official Website (Japanses Only)

https://www.cinequinto.com/shibuya/topics/detail.php?id=1101

Originally released in 1985, Angel’s Egg is an avant-garde, experimental animated film widely renowned for its poetic visual and sparse dialogue, created by the highly imaginative director Mamoru Oshii and featuring art direction by Yoshitaka Amano.

The Angel’s Egg 40th Anniversary Exhibition invites visitors not only to experience the newly restored 4K version on the big screen, but also to explore the creative origins, artistic backgrounds, and enduring mystique of the film through an exhibition intertwined with the theater environment. This marks the first-ever attempt to merge screening, exhibition, and merchandise sales within a cinema space.

The exhibition features approximately 70 carefully selected image boards from over 200 that were produced to share creative visions between Oshii and Amano during production. The works are organized into three thematic sections titled “The Girl,” “The Boy” and “The World of Angel’s Egg.” Within these sections, visitors will find a special area that reveals the story behind Amano’s newly drawn illustration of “The Boy,” created in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary.

Additional displays showcase key scenes from the animation, along with sculptural works by concept artist and digital sculptor Entei Ryu, whose art is deeply influenced by both Oshii and Amano.

Visitors can also enjoy a wide range of exclusive merchandise at the goods shop, featuring items inspired by Yoshitaka Amano’s artwork as well as limited-edition designs based on memorable scenes from the film.

The program presents the new 4K remaster of Angel’s Egg on the big screen at Shibuya Cine Quinto. An accompanying exhibition illuminates the film’s creative essence, complemented by a selection of commemorative goods that celebrate its enduring legacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.