PIPELINE® Clothes & Gear and Olympia Accessories Add Eyewear Line to Quiver

PIPELINE Clothes & Gear x Olympia Accessories LLC Collaboration

PIPELINE® Clothes & Gear, a heritage surf and casual lifestyle brand, is taking its iconic coastal aesthetic to a new frontier: Eyewear.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new partnership brokered by TreImage , a leader in brand licensing, PIPELINE- recognized as one of the Top 100 Licensors by Licensing Global Magazine – will team up with Olympia Accessories LLC to introduce a collection of sunglasses and optical frames that capture the brand’s dynamic energy.The new line is built for an on-the-go lifestyle, fusing PIPELINE’s laid-back style with the high-quality craftsmanship of Olympia Accessories. Each pair is engineered to be more than just an accessory – it’s a statement for those who live life in motion, whether catching a wave or walking city streets.“We are excited to partner with Olympia Accessories to bring the full PIPELINElifestyle to our customers,” said Jeff Levine, President of PIPELINE® Clothes & Gear . “Our collection is designed for the year-round beachgoer and mountain enthusiast, featuring the latest trends in eyewear, all offered at an accessible price point.”“At Olympia Accessories we’re passionate about combining innovation with quality craftsmanship. Partnering with PIPELINEallows us to channel that expertise into eyewear that’s not only durable and protective but also captures the adventurous spirit of the brand,” said Katherine Kotler, Co-Founder of Olympia Accessories.“This is the next natural step for us,” said Lamonte Lee, Chief Financial Officer at TreImage. “PIPELINEis all about a lifestyle of adventure and authenticity. With Olympia Accessories, we’re not just expanding a product line; we’re giving people a new way to see the world through the lens of surf culture.”Slated for a 2026/27 debut, the PIPELINEEyewear Collection will be available for multi-tier retail distribution. PIPELINEproducts will be found at sporting goods retailers, department stores, and select specialty stores nationwide and online. The line will feature durable frames, superior UV protection, and a design that truly reflects PIPELINE’s heritage as a brand for those who embrace the outdoors.This partnership is another testament to PIPELINE’s rapid growth and influence in the domestic and global licensing space, solidifying its reputation as a lifestyle brand on the rise.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------About PIPELINEClothes & Gear: Born from the legendary surf of Hawaii’s North Shore, PIPELINEoffers a year-round collection of casual lifestyle apparel and gear. Each piece features a version of our iconic WaveCrest logo, designed for wide retail distribution.About Olympia Accessories LLC: Olympia Accessories is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality, innovative eyewear, including both sunglasses and optical frames.About TreImage: TreImage is a full-service licensing and brand development agency. We specialize in forging strategic partnerships to expand and enhance brand portfolios across diverse consumer markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

