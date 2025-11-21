Global Sound Practitioner Alliance Honors HP Sandi Santiago with the 2025 Emerging Light Award

2025 Emerging Light Winner Sandi Santiago

Sandi was Recognized for her leadership and trauma-informed approach in the First Annual global competition

HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has named HP Sandi Santiago of Hampton, Virginia the recipient of the number three spot with the 2025 Emerging Light Award in the First Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest.This year’s competition brought together 175 entrants across 12 countries and 40 U.S. states, generating more than 43,500 gallery views and 978,222 votes worldwide. Over $33,000 in prizes were awarded to recognize excellence and advancement within the sound and energy healing field. Paid votes also supported scholarships, wellness programs, and community initiatives through the Brighter Healing Foundation.Reflecting on her experience in the contest, Sandi shared, “Being a part of a group of healers from around the world to bring awareness to our communities has really shown me how my community can support and love one of its own… It is such an amazing feeling sharing what I do and being seen by those that didn’t understand… I was able to educate and serve those I feel would not otherwise entertain the idea of sound and energy healing in the past.”This year, Sandi has focused a significant portion of her practice on working with animals, offering sound and energy healing to trauma-affected horses at Willow Woods Equine Sanctuary. Using tuning forks and gentle energy work, she supports both horses and handlers in experiencing more calm and connection.One client noted, “I cannot express how helpful and wonderful Sandi’s sessions have been. Not only has she assisted myself but has helped several horses and volunteers at the nonprofit horse sanctuary that I volunteer for… I highly recommend her to help you heal and feel your best.” — Crystal WoodyOther long-time clients highlight her role in pain relief, shadow and energy-field clearing, and spiritual development, crediting her with meaningful improvements in their physical, mental, and emotional well-being.About Sandi SantiagoSandi Santiago is the Founder of The Liminal Soul Healing. Serving the greater Hampton Roads area of Virginia she is a Reiki Master, Certified Sound Healer, and Ordained High Priestess with more than two decades of experience guiding individuals through emotional, energetic, and spiritual transformation. Her work centers on helping the soul-weary and trauma-bound rediscover wholeness and sovereignty, blending sound healing, Reiki, energy work, and spiritual support.Learn more about Sandi and The Liminal Soul Healing at:Full biographies for all winners can be found at: www.globalspalliance.com /tophealers2025About the Organizing PartnersThe Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA) is the leading professional membership organization for sound and energy healers worldwide, dedicated to elevating standards, visibility, ethics, and continuing education within the field. In partnership with Life Changing Energy, an Inc. 5000 award-winning global training school serving more than 34,000 students through accredited sound and energy healing certifications, and the Brighter Healing Foundation, a nonprofit supporting scholarships, wellness programs, chronic illness initiatives, and the immersive healing film Supernaturally™, the three organizations work together to advance practitioner excellence, expand community access to holistic wellness, and promote global awareness of sound and energy healing. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and the Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, visit www.globalspalliance.com

