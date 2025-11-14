Global Sound Practitioner Alliance Honors Tina Cowle with the 2025 Rising Impact Award

Tina is recognized for her leadership, educational expansion, and community-centered approach in the First Annual global competition.

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has named Tina Cowle of Ramona, California the recipient of the number two spot, the 2025 Rising Impact Award in the First Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest.The global competition brought together 175 entrants representing 12 countries and 40 U.S. states, generating over 43,500 gallery views and 978,222 votes. More than $33,000 in prizes, including donations from Life Changing Energy and Qi Life Store, were awarded to recognize excellence, impact, and advancement within the sound and energy healing field. Paid votes also contributed meaningful funding for Brighter Healing Foundation programs, scholarships, and community healing initiatives.Reflecting on her journey, Tina shared,“My story is proof that profound transformation is possible. Holistic healing helped me reclaim my life, and now I’m dedicated to helping others discover their own inner strength and natural ability to heal.”Determined to deepen her expertise, Tina is currently pursuing a tri-doctorate in Natural Medicine, Botanical Medicine, and Holistic Nutrition. This academic work enhances her ability to offer informed, integrative support to the clients she serves.Tina’s practice also includes outreach within her local community. One client, who requested an in-home session for her elderly mother, noted that the experience “created a calming and supportive environment” and shared that Tina later provided a complimentary demonstration at their senior center.Another client, who is deaf in one ear, described Tina’s approach as attentive and adaptive, saying the session “brought a noticeable sense of calm and physical relaxation within minutes.”Together, these accounts reflect the practical, client-centered nature of Tina’s work and the accessibility of her services within the Ramona community.About TinaTina Cowle is the Founder of The Sacred Soul, Inc., a Reiki Level III Master, Certified Master Sound Healer, and Sacred Ceremonies Facilitator whose work is rooted in personal transformation. Her healing journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she confronted and overcame alcohol addiction and sought a deeper sense of purpose. Through sound healing, Reiki, and natural wellness, she achieved lasting sobriety and rebuilt her life from within.Her company is a haven for integrative healing, offering sound healing sessions, Reiki treatments, herbal consultations, and (coming soon) holistic nutrition services. Her approach emphasizes empowerment, helping clients access their own natural healing abilities and build healthier, more balanced lives.Tina’s dedication to lifelong learning, her continued academic pursuits, and her personal healing transformation are central to why she was chosen for the Rising Impact Award. Her work demonstrates the powerful role sound healing and energy medicine can play in recovery, emotional regulation, and long-term wellness.Learn more about Tina Cowle and The Sacred Soul at:Full biographies for all winners can be found at:The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA) is the leading professional membership organization for sound and energy healers worldwide, dedicated to elevating standards, visibility, ethics, and continuing education within the field. In partnership with Life Changing Energy, an Inc. 5000 award-winning global training school serving more than 34,000 students through accredited sound and energy healing certifications, and the Brighter Healing Foundation, a nonprofit supporting scholarships, wellness programs, chronic illness initiatives, and the immersive healing film Supernaturally™, the three organizations work together to advance practitioner excellence, expand community access to holistic wellness, and promote global awareness of sound and energy healing. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and the Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, visit www.globalspalliance.com

