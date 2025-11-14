Global Sound Practitioner Alliance Honors Alisha Bee as the #1 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year 2025

From over 978,000 votes worldwide, Alisha’s service, resilience, and leadership distinguished her in the First Annual global competition.

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA), in partnership with Life Changing Energy and the Brighter Healing Foundation, has named Alisha Bee of Huntsville, Alabama the top 2025 Sound & Energy Healer of the Year in the First Annual Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest.The inaugural competition drew 175 entrants from 12 countries and 40 U.S. states, generating more than 43,500 gallery views and an unprecedented 978,222 votes. More than $33,000 in prizes, including donations from Life Changing Energy and Qi Life Store, were awarded in recognition of excellence and contribution within the sound and energy healing field. Paid votes also raised funds to support Brighter Healing Foundation programs, scholarships, and healing initiatives.Reflecting on her recognition, she shared, “This community brings balance, peace, and transformation to the world. While it was a contest, the energy was one of connection and encouragement. They welcomed me with open hearts, creating a sense of belonging I had been searching for.”Alisha has years of experience supporting her clients with significant improvements in their quality of life, including mobility, emotional clarity, and pain management. One client, who had experienced longstanding chronic pain, shared, “I can now participate in more activities with my kids and grandkids. I’m able to go to the store again and gained freedom I had lost.”About AlishaAlisha is the founder of Alisha Bee Spiritual Wellness, located in Huntsville, Alabama where she offers individual sessions, vibroacoustic therapy, energy work, and intuitive guidance. She is currently expanding her offerings to include:- Energy Awareness & Empath Empowerment, a seven-week educational program- Community sound baths, designed to provide broader access to sound-based relaxation and stress reliefAlisha, a Certified Sound Healer, Energy Healer, and Psychic Medium, brings a combination of professional training, intuitive skill, and deep personal resilience to her practice. An Army veteran, cancer survivor, and CRPS warrior, she transitioned into healing work after overcoming years of medical challenges, including a stem cell transplant and chronic pain. Her journey informs a grounded, compassionate approach that resonates strongly with clients.With a background as a registered nurse, Alisha integrates clinical understanding with holistic modalities. Through sound healing, energy work, and vibroacoustic therapy, she helps clients regulate their nervous systems, reduce stress, and reconnect to emotional and energetic well-being.Learn more about Alisha at:Full biographies for all winners can be found at:The Global Sound Practitioner Alliance (GSPA) is the leading professional membership organization for sound and energy healers worldwide, dedicated to elevating standards, visibility, ethics, and continuing education within the field. In partnership with Life Changing Energy, an Inc. 5000 award-winning global training school serving more than 34,000 students through accredited sound and energy healing certifications, and the Brighter Healing Foundation, a nonprofit supporting scholarships, wellness programs, chronic illness initiatives, and the immersive healing film Supernaturally™, the three organizations work together to advance practitioner excellence, expand community access to holistic wellness, and promote global awareness of sound and energy healing. For more information about the Global Sound Practitioner Alliance and the Sound & Energy Healer of the Year Contest, visit www.globalspalliance.com

