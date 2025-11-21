Unprecedented Number of Apprehensions by the U.S. Border Patrol in Maine

HOULTON, Maine — The U.S. Border Patrol’s Houlton Sector achieved a historic milestone in fiscal year 2025, surpassing all previous apprehension records. As of October 1, agents apprehended 725 individuals illegally present in the United States, exceeding the prior record of 685 apprehensions set in 2001. These individuals represent a diverse range of origins, with 46 countries recorded.

Despite the increase in apprehensions, the Houlton Sector emphasizes that border security remains strong. The sector has reported an 80% decrease in illegal crossings along the United States-Canada border in Maine and has had no known “gotaways” since January. This success highlights the dedication of Border Patrol agents and the agency’s effectiveness in securing the nation’s borders.

This milestone was achieved through strategic resource allocation to vulnerable areas, improved infrastructure, enhanced enforcement posture, and prioritizing frontline operations that place agents in enforcement roles. The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol remain steadfast in their commitment to securing the border, equipped with tools and resources that enable them to perform their duties with unprecedented effectiveness.

The accomplishment reflects the collaboration and support of federal, state, local, and international partners. Intelligence-sharing and operational partnerships have enabled the Houlton Sector to identify and apprehend criminal aliens who threaten public safety, all of whom have faced prosecutorial consequences. Among those apprehended are members of MS-13, SATG, and Tren de Aragua, as well as an individual with an Interpol Red Notice for murder.

“This is about more than numbers; it’s about safeguarding national security. Every apprehension disrupts potential threats, from human smuggling networks to individuals with illicit intentions, ensuring that Maine’s communities and the entire United States remain safe from those seeking to exploit our borders,” said Chief Patrol Agent Derrick Stamper.

“To anyone considering illegal entry into the United States: we will find you, we will apprehend you, and you will face the full consequences of your actions under the law. Our borders are not open invitations for illegal activities; they are lines we defend with resolve. Thank you to the men and women of the Houlton Sector for their outstanding service. Together, we’re building a more secure America.”

Through deliberate efforts, the Houlton Sector is making historic advancements in border security, denying criminal organizations the opportunity to operate, and ensuring the safety of communities across the nation.

