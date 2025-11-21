Immunity for Police ‘Pursuits’ Turns on Internal Definition

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a trial judge erred in finding that the ordinary meaning of “pursuit” applies to a statute providing immunity from liability for collisions caused by suspects fleeing from police if the law enforcement agency has adopted a written policy on safe conduct for vehicular chases, saying that the technical definition provided in the internal plan controls.

