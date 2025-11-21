Submit Release
Early Filing in PAGA Action Did Not Gut Preclusive Effect

Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a motion for judgment on the pleadings was properly granted in a representative wage-and-hour action after an earlier-filed matter alleging the same wage and hour claims had settled, rejecting the assertion that the settling plaintiff’s failure to comply with a 65-day waiting period before filing an amended pleading gutted the preclusive effect of the earlier judgment as to the newly filed cause of action.

