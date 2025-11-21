[U.S.] Supreme Court meets to weigh Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions, blocked by lower courts

[U.S.] Supreme Court meets to weigh Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions, blocked by lower courtsKaren.Datangel Fri, 11/21/2025 - 09:57 NewsLink The Supreme Court is meeting in private Friday with a key issue on its agenda — President Donald Trump ’s birthright citizenship order declaring that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

