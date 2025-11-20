John Quick Named Executive Director of the Delaware Workforce Development Board

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor and Delaware Workforce Development Board (DWDB) announced John Quick as its new Executive Director. Quick joins the DWDB from the Department of Labor’s Division of Employment and Training (DET), where he served as Administrator of the Contracts Unit. Prior to that, he was in several roles at the American Job Center in Dover, including Area Operations Manager and Employment Services Specialist. With deep knowledge of Delaware’s workforce and employment and training operations, Quick is uniquely positioned to ensure a seamless transition into his new role while maintaining continuity in DWDB’s ongoing initiatives.

Since joining the Department of Labor in 2019, Quick has leveraged his leadership experience, rooted in a 20-year career in the United States Air Force, to strengthen operational processes, lead teams, and manage complex initiatives. During his military career, Quick was selected to attend respected leadership courses including the Phoenix RAVEN training course, Airman Leadership School, NCO Academy, and Combat Leadership course. He served more than 2,000 days deployed and visited more than 80 countries. His strategic focus and operational expertise make him well suited to guide the DWDB’s next phase of workforce development in Delaware.

Quick succeeds Joanna Staib, who served as Executive Director over the past four years, leading DWDB through a period of significant growth and impact. Under Staib’s leadership, DWDB established a clear strategic focus on aligning workforce investments with the state’s growth sectors, improving RFP processes, and connecting training providers with employers to ensure meaningful career pathways. Quick will build on this foundation, continuing to advance initiatives that support Delaware’s workers and employers and the DWDB’s strategic priorities.

“John Quick brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep understanding of Delaware’s workforce system,” said Scott Malfitano, chair of DWDB. “We are confident he will continue the Board’s momentum, advance strategic priorities, and strengthen the connections between job seekers, training providers, and employers.”

“John Quick’s proven leadership, both in service to our country and here in Delaware, uniquely positions him to guide DWDB into its next chapter,” said Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “His strategic mindset, operational expertise, and commitment to strengthening workforce opportunities will build on the strong foundation established under Joanna Staib’s leadership.”

Outside of work, Quick enjoys spending time with his wife, Jodi, daughter Kaila, and son Brennen. He is also an avid sports fan and enjoys playing golf.

