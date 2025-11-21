DE Department of Labor Highlights Increase in Workers’ Comp Provider Enrollment Following Passage of Legislation

WILMINGTON, Del. — Today, the Delaware Department of Labor announced a rise in the number of providers participating in the workers’ compensation system following the passage of SB164, which became law this past June.

Sponsored by State Senator Walsh and State Representative Ed Osienski, and signed into law by Governor Matt Meyer, SB164 amended the evaluation and management reimbursement rate for workers’ compensation cases after they had fallen below the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services rates. This led to an increase of more than 200 providers available to treat workers’ compensation cases since the passage of the law, with an expectation that the number will continue to rise.

“This critical reform expands the number of providers willing to accept and treat workers’ compensation patients,” said Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie. “This was an all-hands-on-deck effort between our department, the dedicated members of the Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel, and the legislature to get this across the finish line. I’m encouraged to see this legislation delivering immediate results and improving access to high-quality care for Delaware’s workforce.”

“For years, I’ve worked to make sure Delaware’s workforce has the fair treatment and access to care they deserve when they’re injured on the job. SB 164 is about restoring that balance – ensuring workers’ compensation system supports both those who power our economy and the providers who care for them,” said Sen. Jack Walsh, prime sponsor of SB 164. “I’m glad I was able to share this vision with my colleague Rep. Ed Osienski who ushered this legislation through the House. It is gratifying to see these results so quickly, with providers stepping up to serve Delaware’s workers and strengthen the system that protects them.”

“This is just another example of how Delawareans work together to identify and solve problems which improve our Workers’ Compensation system, of which our health care providers are an integral part,” said Joseph J. Rhoades, Chair of the State of Delaware Workers’ Compensation Oversight Panel.

To learn more about the workers’ compensation program, or for providers to become certified as a new provider, go to https://industrialaffairs.delaware.gov/workers-compensation.