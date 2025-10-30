DE Department of Labor Awards Disability Workplace Champions

WILMINGTON – As National Disability Employment Awareness Month comes to an end, the Delaware Department of Labor’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) and State Rehabilitation Council celebrated the employers, employees and team members who are going above and beyond to promote accessibility in the workplace.

“This year’s winners are inspiring representations of employees who have overcome barriers and challenges to be successful in their vocational goals, valued businesses who have demonstrated their commitment to promoting accessibility and creating supportive workplaces, and DVR team members who show excellence and dedication in the work they do every day to advance disability inclusion and improve the employment outcomes for people with disabilities in our communities,” said Secretary of Labor LaKresha Moultrie.

“DVR is committed to continuing the work we do every day to promote positive messages about disability employment, challenge misconceptions and to encourage and support employers to create accessible and inclusive environments that promote greater workforce participation and employment success for all citizens,” said DVR Director Elisha Jenkins.

The winners for Employer Champion of the Year by County:

• New Castle County – BlindSight Delaware, John Baker

• Kent County – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Stacie Roberts, VP Corporate Governance

• Sussex County – Best Ace Hardware, Colleen Best, Owner

The winners for Employee Champion of the Year by County:

• New Castle County – Zachary Gonzalez

• Kent County – Dielle De Noon

• Sussex County – Stacy Green

The winners for DVR Team Member of the Year by Department of Labor office:

• Wilmington – Michael Papili

• Newark – Michelle Livingston

• Dover – Mary Wyllie

• Georgetown – Diana Willis