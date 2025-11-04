THINKWARE to Showcase Three Next-Generation Dash Cams at SEMA Show

THINKWARE

THINKWARE, a global leader in dash-cam technology, will debut three next-generation models at the 2025 SEMA Show

This year’s lineup represents our most ambitious step forward in connected dash-cam technology” — THINKWARE spokesperson

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINKWARE, a global leader in dash-cam technology, will debut three next-generation models at the 2025 SEMA Show (Booth #10923, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center), underscoring its commitment to connected, high-performance vehicle surveillance.

Building on strong momentum from SEMA 2024, this year THINKWARE will spotlight:

● U3000 PRO – The newest flagship from THINKWARE delivers 4K front + 2K rear recording, dual STARVIS 2 sensors, dual HDR, H.265 HEVC compression, 5 GHz Wi-Fi, and an industry-first 60 GHz dual-radar parking mode. With optional THINKWARE CONNECTED and LTE module, drivers receive real-time alerts and remote monitoring. A launch promotion includes a 64 GB memory card, CPL filter, OBD cable, and install tool.

● ARC 900 – THINKWARE’s upcoming dash cam will be previewed at the 2025 SEMA Show, offering 4K/60fps front and 2K rear recording with Dual STARVIS 2 sensors and Dual HDR. It features GPS, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, voice commands, ADAS safety alerts, smart parking, and an energy-saving mode. The launch bundle will include a 64GB microSD card, CPL support, and a full installation kit.

● ARC 700 – Launched in September, the ARC 700 is a compact dual-channel dash cam with true 4K front and 2K rear recording, Dual HDR, and THINKWARE IQ Tuning for exceptional clarity day or night. Features Super Night Vision 2.0, 24/7 motion/impact detection with optional radar parking, plus built-in 5 GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 64 GB SD card for fast, ready-to-install performance.

THINKWARE CONNECTED Demo

SEMA attendees can also experience the newly redesigned THINKWARE CONNECTED app. The platform offers a clean, modern interface, faster performance, and convenient in-app subscription management while unlocking advanced safety tools such as SOS Alerts, impact notifications with instant video upload, remote live view, and geo-fencing. Compatible with flagship models including the U3000 PRO, the app enables real-time monitoring and control from anywhere.

“This year’s lineup represents our most ambitious step forward in connected dash-cam technology,” said a THINKWARE spokesperson. “From the U3000 PRO’s dual-radar parking mode to the redesigned THINKWARE CONNECTED app, we’re giving drivers and dealers smarter tools, sharper images, and the peace of mind that comes with always-on protection.”

Beyond the newest releases, THINKWARE will display its full 2025 portfolio, including the U1000 Plus, Q850, Q200, the dealer-exclusive XD series and more. THINKWARE dash cams are available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other trusted retailers.

Visit THINKWARE at Booth #10923 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.

