Nutraland USA’s Somato® Tomato Fruit Extract Earns Non-GMO Project Verified Status

Nutraland USA’s Whole-Food Derived Phytomelatonin Ingredient Verified by FoodChain ID, Confirming Commitment to Clean-Label Integrity and Consumer Trust.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, a pioneer in plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients, today announced that its signature sleep ingredient, Somato® Tomato Fruit Extract, has officially achieved Non-GMO Project Verified (NGPV) status.

The NGPV certification is North America’s most rigorous third-party verification program for GMO avoidance, requiring a comprehensive review of ingredient sourcing, manufacturing facilities, documentation, and ongoing compliance. Verification for Somato® was completed through FoodChain ID, the longest-serving technical administrator for the Non-GMO Project.

“Achieving NGPV status for Somato® reflects our commitment to transparency, responsible ingredient development, and meeting the clean-label priorities of today’s formulators and consumers,” said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. “Having the non-GMO claim rigorously vetted by FoodChain ID, a recognized leader in supply chain transparency, provides our customers with the highest level of confidence and a clear path to consumer trust.”

Somato®, which helped participants fall asleep 33% faster in a recent pilot study, is a breakthrough whole-food derived ingredient, providing the world’s first phytomelatonin sourced naturally and exclusively from the tomato fruit. As the market increasingly seeks natural, clean alternatives, NGPV certification solidifies Somato® as a premium, non-synthetic, non-GMO option for sleep and calming supplements, aligning with Nutraland’s focus on scientifically backed and independently verified, nature-derived solutions.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

