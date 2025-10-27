Nutraland USA’s Actiz!ng™ Black Ginger Extract Earns GRAS Status

With self-affirmed GRAS recognition, Nutraland USA’s Actiz!ng™ sets a new benchmark for safe, high-performance black ginger extracts.

Achieving GRAS status for Actiz!ng™ demonstrates Nutraland USA’s continued commitment to scientific validation and regulatory excellence...” — Dr. Gene Bruno, CSO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a leading innovator in plant-based, science-based dietary ingredients, is proud to announce that its Actiz!ng™ Premium Black Ginger Extract has achieved self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. This regulatory milestone underscores Nutraland’s commitment to quality, safety, and clinically-backed innovation.

Actiz!ng™ is an award-winning extract of Kaempferia parviflora standardized to ≥20% 5,7-Dimethoxyflavone (DMF) and ≥35% total polymethoxyflavones (PMFs)—key bioactives associated with black ginger’s traditional use to support energy, endurance, and vitality.

The GRAS conclusion was based on a comprehensive evaluation of Actiz!ng™ safety data, along with an extensive review of published toxicological and clinical data demonstrating the safety of black ginger extract at typical dietary intake levels in healthy adults.

“Achieving GRAS status for Actiz!ng™ demonstrates Nutraland USA’s continued commitment to scientific validation and regulatory excellence,” said Dr. Gene Bruno, Chief Science Officer of Nutraland USA. “This milestone enables greater flexibility for brands looking to formulate safe, effective, and compliant functional foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.”

Manufactured in compliance with 21 CFR 117, Actiz!ng™ is Vegan, Kosher, Halal, Allergen-Free, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO/BE, and California Proposition 65 compliant. The ingredient is sustainably sourced from the pristine mountains of northern Thailand through a strategic collaboration that supports local farmers and ensures environmentally responsible cultivation practices.

With its exceptionally high standardization and potency, Actiz!ng™ delivers equivalent active levels with up to 75% less material than most other black ginger extracts, offering superior formulation efficiency for tablets, capsules, gummies, softgels, beverages, and more.

About Nutraland USA:

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

