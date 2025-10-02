New Clinical Shows Somato® Tomato Fruit Extract Speeds Sleep Onset and Supports Well-Being

Peer-reviewed pilot study highlights Nutraland USA’s safe, plant-based sleep solution

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc. today announced results from a peer-reviewed pilot clinical study showing that Somato® Tomato Fruit Extract, standardized to 5% Phytomelatonin, helped participants fall asleep faster and improved emotional well-being. The study, just e-published ahead of print in Alternative Therapies in Health & Medicine, provides real-world evidence that a plant-based sleep solution can support natural sleep rhythms. The full study can be viewed via PubMed here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40985949/.

“We’re excited by these findings, which demonstrate that our whole food-derived Phytomelatonin can meaningfully improve sleep and well-being,” said Dr. Gene Bruno, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutraland USA. “What makes the results especially compelling is the consistent correlation between wearable data and self-reported outcomes. Together, they suggest that Somato® has real potential as a natural, plant-based solution for better sleep.”

In this open-label pilot trial, participants took a daily oral strip delivering 2 mg of Somato® Phytomelatonin. Results showed:

• 33% reduction in sleep latency

• Improved overall sleep efficiency / quality

• Decreased time awake during the night

• Self-reported improvements in emotional well-being and global quality-of-life metrics

Somato® was well tolerated, with no serious adverse effects reported during the study. Its plant-based Phytomelatonin works in harmony with the body’s own melatonin production, providing a safe, natural sleep solution that consumers can feel confident using.

These initial results position Somato® as an innovative, plant-based alternative to synthetic melatonin for supporting better sleep. Nutraland USA plans to follow up on these positive findings with a larger, randomized, placebo-controlled study – the “gold standard” of clinical research.

For more information about Somato®, visit www.somato.cc; and to explore Nutraland’s full ingredient portfolio, visit www.nutralandusa.com.

About Nutraland USA, Inc.

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of sustainable, plant-based, science-based nutritional ingredients for food, beverage, and supplement products. The company is focused on clean-label, responsibly and ethically sourced, innovative products that meet the highest quality standards and serve the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

