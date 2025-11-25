Hershey Businesses Unite for Holidays on Chocolate

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

HERSHEY , PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the announcement of the inaugural Holidays on Chocolate lighting initiative, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is pleased to share additional details for the December 6th community celebration, taking place from 5:00pm to 7:00pm along Chocolate Avenue.This collaborative effort brings together downtown businesses, students, families, and local organizations to illuminate Hershey with holiday spirit. The initiative expands beyond the Courtyard Tree Lighting to include storefront displays and an evening filled with festive experiences for all ages.Participating Downtown BusinessLocal businesses along Chocolate Avenue and throughout Hershey Towne Square are coming together to coordinate a unified lighting display for the inaugural event. Retailers, restaurants, and community spaces will illuminate their storefronts in a synchronized effort, creating a cohesive avenue-wide glow that anchors this new annual tradition. Organizing businesses include Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, Chocolate Avenue Grill, Fenicci’s, Knock Knock Boutique, Made to Keep, Shoppe on Chocolate, and support from local volunteers.Courtyard Tree Lighting CeremonyHershey DTC will illuminate a spectacular 33-foot light tree located in the courtyard in front of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. The tree will be lit during the kickoff event on December 6th at 6:00pm. Attendees can enjoy live music, complimentary hot chocolate, and kettle corn, and visits from Santa and everyone's favorite pup, Bluey, while celebrating the start of the holiday season in the heart of Hershey.Community Window Art CompetitionLocal artists from Hershey High School Art Club and the Hershey Area Art Association will transform business windows along Chocolate Avenue with festive chalk artwork. Community members can vote for their favorite window design via QR code, with winners announced following the voting period ending December 31st.“This initiative is a true Downtown Hershey collaborative effort,” said a spokesperson for Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. “From local businesses to student artists to families gathering for the season, everyone has a part in making Holidays on Chocolate a special, meaningful experience for our community.”The Holidays on Chocolate event marks the beginning of what organizers hope will become a beloved annual tradition in downtown Hershey, combining community connection, local artistry, and holiday spirit.For more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact us at freshmarkethershey@gmail.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

