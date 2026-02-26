Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Seeks Local Vendors to Join Expanding Downtown Marketplace

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Our goal has always been to create more than just a marketplace. We’re building a collaborative ecosystem where small businesses can grow through connection, creativity, and shared momentum.” — Casey Keshner, Market Manager, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

HERSHEY , PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, the vibrant indoor farmers market and food hall located in Downtown Hershey, is expanding its vendor community. The market is now inviting local makers, farmers, food artisans, and small businesses to apply. Vendors join a growing family of entrepreneurs united by a shared commitment to fresh food, local goods, and community-driven experiences.Since opening, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square has become a gathering place for residents and visitors alike, offering a unique mix of fresh produce, locally sourced goods, prepared foods, specialty retail, and culinary experiences — all under one roof. As foot traffic continues to grow and new programming draws regional attention, market leadership is actively seeking new vendors who share its commitment to quality and community.“Our goal has always been to create more than just a marketplace. We’re building a collaborative ecosystem where small businesses can grow through connection, creativity, and shared momentum,” said Casey Keshner, Market Manager, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square. “We’re looking for passionate entrepreneurs who want to be part of a supportive and creative environment that values local flavor, innovation, and meaningful customer relationships.”The market is currently seeking vendors across several categories, including: fresh and specialty foods, local farms and produce, artisanal goods and handmade products, specialty retail concepts, and unique culinary offerings.Unlike traditional retail environments, Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square emphasizes collaboration among its vendors. Shared marketing initiatives, community events, and seasonal programming create cross-promotional opportunities that increase visibility and drive customer engagement for everyone in the market.Located in the heart of Downtown Hershey, the market operates multiple weekly market days alongside an active food hall. Together, they draw families, food enthusiasts, and visitors who are looking for an authentic, local-first shopping experience. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply and learn more about becoming part of the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square community.Vendor inquiries and applications:For more information, visit www.hersheyfreshmarket.com or contact us at hello@hersheyfreshmarket.comAbout Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareHoused in a beautifully restored 1930s post office building, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace in the heart of downtown Hershey, PA. The market is home to more than 40 local vendors offering farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods. Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is open Thursday through Saturday, with special events held monthly. Visit us at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.