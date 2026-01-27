Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square Announces Upcoming Community Event on Valentine’s Day

Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square

Hershey Fresh Market Hosts Charity Walk for Kindness & ADHD with Nonprofit Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness

HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, The Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is inviting the community to celebrate love through action. The market is sponsoring and hosting the 3rd Annual Walk for Kindness & ADHD benefiting Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting children, teens, and families navigating ADHD. The event will take place on Saturday, February 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square.The Walk for Kindness & ADHD invites community members to form teams, gather at Hershey Fresh Market, and walk the space together while engaging in simple acts of kindness, meaningful conversation, and community connection.Anthony’s Way – The Road to Kindness was founded in honor of Anthony Bellezza, who grew up in Hershey and was known for his kindness and generous heart. Anthony struggled with impulsivity related to his ADHD, and after an impulsive moment that tragically took his life, his family created the organization to ensure that children and families navigating ADHD never feel lost or alone.Today, children with ADHD face heightened emotional overwhelm, isolation, and an increased risk of isolation and suicide. Anthony's Way - The Road to Kindness builds hope, self-worth, and reasons to look forward to tomorrow through ADHD life coaching, educational resources, and community-based support. Throughout the walk, participating vendors at Hershey Fresh Market will serve as "kindness stops," marked by orange heart balloons at their stands. These stops invite walkers to connect with local small businesses, discover their stories and share moments of kindness along the route. The event will also include a craft corner on the Farmers Market level, where participants and shoppers can write messages of kindness or share kind acts on orange hearts, creating a growing community wall of kindness inside the market.The Walk for Kindness & ADHD offers a meaningful alternative to traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations, transforming the holiday into a shared experience centered on kindness and community.Community members are encouraged to form walking teams and participate. Each team member is asked to make a $25 donation, with children 18 and under able to walk free. All proceeds from the event support Anthony’s Way - The Road to Kindness's mission to expand access to ADHD coaching and resources for families in need.For more information, to form a team, or to get involved, visit walkforkindness.com or contact Casey Keshner at casey@earnyourstreetcred.com.About Fresh Market at Hershey Towne SquareLocated in a restored 1930s post office building in downtown Hershey, PA, the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square is a 25,000-square-foot indoor marketplace featuring 40+ local vendors. The market specializes in farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, chef-prepared meals, and locally crafted goods, operating Thursday through Saturday with special monthly events. Located at 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, PA 17033.About Anthony’s Way – The Road to KindnessAnthony’s Way is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children, teens, families, and communities impacted by ADHD. Through resources, compassionate support, and community-driven initiatives, the organization works to reduce stigma, increase access to care, and create a world where kindness drives connection. The organization honors the life and legacy of Anthony Bellezza, whose kindness continues to inspire a mission rooted in empathy and inclusion.

