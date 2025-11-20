MSP Leonardtown Press Release 11/20/2025

November 20, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 20, 2025

On 11/15/2025, TFC Eckrich observed a bicycle travelling on Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD with an inoperable light. John Lamont Graham, 56 of Lexington Park, MD, the operator of the bicycle, fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Suspected Crack Cocaine and Cocaine HCL were located in close proximity to where Graham was apprehended and a switchblade knife was located on his person. He also had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Graham was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Obstructing & Hindering, and Dangerous Weapons-Concealed.

On 11/15/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that Jamie Alexander Gevawer-Galeas, 23 of Lusby, MD had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. A search of the vehicle revealed additional paraphernalia. Gevawer-Galeas was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3. She was also served her warrant.

On 11/15/2025, Cpl Powis responded to the Tractor Supply Company, located at 37662 Mount Wolf Road, Charlotte Hall, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Michael Hemi Fischer, 28 of Hughesville, MD stole less than $100.00 worth of merchandise. Fischer was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.

On 11/16/2025, Cpl Johnson responded to the Target, located at 45155 First Colony Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Rick Lee Hawkins, 61 of Lexington Park, MD stole approximately $150.00 worth of merchandise and fled the store. Hawkins was located in the area, placed under arrest, and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 11/17/2025, TFC Piscopo-Bann responded to the Kohls, located at 46240 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Alexander Vaugh Twitty, 35 of Upper Marlboro, MD stole approximately $500.00 worth of merchandise and fled the scene. Twitty was located, arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500. Twitty also had warrants through Howard County, Montgomery County and Anne Arundel County. The warrants for Howard County and Anne Arundel County were served and the warrant for Montgomery County will be served upon Twitty’s return to Montgomery County.

On 11/18/2025, Tpr Phelps conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Kevin Vincent Moreland, 61 of Mechanicsville, MD had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Moreland was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 11/17/2025, Armin Karl Moshyedi, 57 of Potomac, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju

On 11/19/2025, James William Blackiston Jr, 59 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 11/20/2025, Francis Aloysius Fenwick Jr, 47 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Wells

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/15/2025, John Lamont Graham, 56 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/17/2025, Joequan Dimario Bush, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Bauer for Violation of Probation: Possession of Firearm Minor and Regulated Firearm: Stolen/Sell Etc

On 11/17/2025, a 17 year old of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Illegal Possession of Ammunition

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

