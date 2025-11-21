Nursing Home Deaths Prompt Attorneys to Share Safety Tips for Families

The Nursing Home Survival Guide describes the red flags of elder abuse, and how to watch for them. Danielle Solomon, attorney who advocates against nursing home abuse Martin Solomon, Phoenix attorney fighting nursing home abuse

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In August, an elderly Arizona woman died from heat exposure after being outside in extreme heat without access to return inside on her own. Last month, another family discovered their uncle had died in his room — unnoticed for several days.These tragic events are too common in Arizona. More than 24,000 cases of elder abuse for adults aged 60 and older were reported in 2025, according to the Arizona Department of Economic Security. Nationally, experts believe only 1 in 14 cases gets reported.“Any death from elder abuse or neglect is devastating for family members,” says Martin Solomon, a Phoenix attorney specializing in nursing home abuse cases . “We want to give families the resources and knowledge they need to find the safest environment they can for a loved one.”Solomon and his daughter, attorney Danielle Solomon, co-authored "The Nursing Home Survival Guide," a book filled with information about red flags to watch for and resources for families. The e-book is free to download while a print version is available for purchase.“If families have the knowledge and tools to know what to watch for and act immediately when they fear for their loved one, then we can hopefully prevent cases like these two recent ones in Arizona,” Danielle said. “The keys to reducing nursing home tragedies are knowledge, awareness, and prevention.”The Solomons share these three actions families can take immediately:Visit frequently—and at unexpected times. Drop in during evenings or weekends, when management oversight is lower. Regular, unannounced visits reveal how a facility operates day to day and ensure your loved one is receiving consistent care.Document and speak up early. Keep notes and photos of any concerns—bedsores, bruises, unanswered call lights, or sudden changes in behavior. Report issues first to the charge nurse or administrator, and if they aren’t resolved, contact Arizona’s Adult Protective Services. Do not hesitate to voice your worries.Stay engaged in the care plan. Attend care-plan meetings, review medication lists, and ask how staff monitor nutrition, hydration, and mobility. A family member who understands the plan—and holds staff accountable to it—is one of the best safeguards against neglect.This month is an excellent opportunity to initiate conversations about elder care. With National Family Caregivers Month, Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, and Long-Term Care Awareness Month all falling in November — plus Thanksgiving coming up — a lot of families will be bringing aging parents or grandparents home and suddenly noticing changes or concerns.“It is our mission to advocate for families before tragedy strikes,” Martin Solomon said. “We must make protecting our most vulnerable residents a priority.”About Solomon & RelihanSolomon & Relihan is a Phoenix-based law firm that specializes in advocating against elder abuse, especially those under nursing home care. They represent families who seek to hold facilities accountable for neglect or abuse to their loved one. Their book, The Nursing Home Survival Guide, educates families on how to choose a care option for their elderly members. Learn more at Solomon & Relihan.

