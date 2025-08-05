Phoenix nursing home advocates say to watch for silent signs of possible elder abuse

The Nursing Home Survival Guide describes the red flags of elder abuse, and how to watch for them. Solomon & Relihan is a Phoenix-based law firm that focuses on helping families whose family member has been a victim of elder abuse. Martin Solomon, Phoenix attorney fighting nursing home abuse.

Elder abuse is often quiet, hidden behind routine care and polite conversation.” — Martin Solomon

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elder abuse reports rarely make headlines—but they should. In Arizona, reports of abuse and neglect in long-term care are rising steeply while families remain unsure about what red flags to watch for.According to the Arizona Department of Economic Security’s Adult Protective Services (APS), Maricopa County received more than 17,500 elder abuse reports in fiscal year 2023—a 19% jump from the previous year. National studies estimate the real number could be far higher, because only about 1 in 14 cases is ever reported. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes even created an Elder Affairs division at the state level to focus on protecting our state’s seniors.“Elder abuse is often quiet, hidden behind routine care and polite conversation,” said Martin Solomon, founding attorney at Solomon & Relihan, a Phoenix-based law firm focused exclusively on elder abuse and nursing home neglect. “It doesn’t come with alarms—it comes with silence, subtle changes, and missed details.”Families often second-guess themselves, hesitant to accuse trusted staff or speak out when something feels “off.” Danielle Solomon, Martin’s daughter who practices law with him, says trust those instincts.“Don’t wait for absolute proof,” said Danielle said. “Ask questions. Trust your observations. Abuse does not start with bruises; it starts with silence, withdrawal, dehydration, or confusion.Martin and Danielle published a book to help families navigate the complicated world of nursing homes and elder care facilities. The Nursing Home Survival Guide: Getting Better Care in Arizona’s Nursing Homes suggests watching for these warning signs:• Physical changes such as unexplained bruises, pressure sores, recurring infections• Neglect or poor hygiene such as dirty clothes, unchanged linens, uncombed hair• Behavioral withdrawal. For example, a family member is suddenly silent, reluctant to speak around staff, or isolating from others.While public concern about elder care has grown post-pandemic, systemic abuse and neglect remain underreported and often under-prosecuted. In Arizona, the total number of elder abuse cases has increased more than 150% over the past decade—and yet, the public conversation has not kept pace.“Elder abuse isn’t just a personal tragedy—it’s a public health issue ,” Martin Solomon said. “If we ignore it, we allow it to grow.”Solomon & Relihan are offering free digital copies of their book, which includes practical checklists for families, shares which questions to ask of a care facility, and advice on what to do if the family suspects abuse or neglect.The free e-book and hard copies for purchase are available now on the Solomon & Relihan website.About Solomon & RelihanSolomon & Relihan is a Phoenix-based law firm that specializes in advocating against elder abuse, especially those under nursing home care. They represent families who seek to hold facilities accountable for neglect or abuse to their loved one. Their book, The Nursing Home Survival Guide, educates families on how to choose a care option for their elderly members.

