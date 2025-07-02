The Nursing Home Survival Guide aims to save families from nursing home nightmares

Martin Solomon, Phoenix attorney fighting nursing home abuse Danielle Solomon, attorney who advocates against nursing home abuse The Nursing Home Survival Guide gives families the information they need to protect their loved one in a care facility.

Phoenix attorneys advocate for victims of elder abuse and neglect

This guide empowers people with practical steps to evaluate care homes before placing a loved one in their care and gives them the tools to be better advocates.” — Martin Solomon

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lax oversight and a lack of follow-through on state recommendations leave Arizona’s older population who live in nursing homes at risk for caregiving negligence.Too little is being done to keep our most vulnerable residents safe, according to Martin Solomon, a founding partner at Phoenix-based Solomon & Relihan.“We need to do more to safeguard elderly Arizonans who enter nursing homes,” Martin says. “Laws and guidelines only work when administrative leaders adhere to the rules. We want to educate families so they can protect loved ones themselves.”Martin and his daughter Danielle Solomon co-wrote The Nursing Home Survival Guide to arm families with information that can guide them in choosing an appropriate facility for their family members.The Nursing Home Survival Guide focuses on key indicators of safety and quality, such as staff-to-resident ratios, caregiver qualifications, and facility oversight practices. It also helps families ask the right questions, understand red flags, and advocate confidently on behalf of their loved ones.Nearly one in five Arizonans is 65 or older, according to America’s Health Rankings, putting Arizona among the top 15 states with the most aging adults. In five years, the Census Bureau says the rest of the nation will catch up to that number.With medical advances and more knowledge about healthy lifestyles, the average life expectancy has increased. But advanced age also brings more health problems that require supportive environments like nursing homes and assisting living facilities.“Choosing a nursing home is one of the most important and emotionally complex decisions a family can make," said Martin Solomon says. "This guide empowers people with practical steps to evaluate care homes before placing a loved one in their care and gives them the tools to be better advocates."About Solomon & RelihanSolomon & Relihan is a Phoenix-based law firm that specializes in advocating against elder abuse , especially those under nursing home care. They represent families who seek to hold facilities accountable for neglect or abuse to their loved one. Their book, The Nursing Home Survival Guide, educates families on how to choose a care option for their elderly members. Learn more at Solomon & Relihan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.