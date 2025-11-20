MPD Searching for Suspect in Multiple Business Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection to three business burglaries in Southeast.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at approximately 5:45 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene.

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, at approximately 12:52 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/F_B6lQXDH-E

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 4:34 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspect took property and then fled the scene. The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4maab0oWMSk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25160675, 25162848, 25168900