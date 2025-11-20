Etna school crossing moved to new location

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers of the new school crossing location in Etna and encourage drivers to take note, slow down and obey all signs and speed limits.

Wyoming Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Lincoln County School District Number 2, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol have relocated the school crosswalk on US 89 in Etna. At the request of the school district and locals, WYDOT has agreed to move the crosswalk closer to the local elementary school.

The new school crossing is located just south of the original location, which will remain marked as a pedestrian crossing. Crews have relocated the existing school crossing signs to the new location and installed new pavement markings. A crossing guard will assist students using the new school crossing during school hours.

School district officials have noted some recent close calls with drivers and children crossing the highway, and WYDOT is advising drivers to drive cautiously and be aware of the new crossing and extending reduced speed limit area.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html.