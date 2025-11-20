Report finds nirsevimab 80% effective at preventing RSV-associated ICU admissions 

Nirsevimab was found to be 80% effective at preventing respiratory syncytial virus-associated intensive care unit admissions during the 2024-2025 RSV season, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Nov. 20. It also found the treatment to be 83% effective at preventing acute respiratory failure among infants admitted to an ICU with symptoms during their first RSV season. “These estimates support the recommendation for use of nirsevimab as a prevention strategy to protect infants against severe outcomes from RSV infection,” the CDC said.

