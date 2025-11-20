Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,612 in the last 365 days.

Report finds nirsevimab 80% effective at preventing RSV-associated ICU admissions 

Nirsevimab was found to be 80% effective at preventing respiratory syncytial virus-associated intensive care unit admissions during the 2024-2025 RSV season, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Nov. 20. It also found the treatment to be 83% effective at preventing acute respiratory failure among infants admitted to an ICU with symptoms during their first RSV season. “These estimates support the recommendation for use of nirsevimab as a prevention strategy to protect infants against severe outcomes from RSV infection,” the CDC said. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Report finds nirsevimab 80% effective at preventing RSV-associated ICU admissions 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more