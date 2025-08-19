Wingamm Announces Formal Tariff Policy

Wingamm, the global leader of compact luxury motorhomes headquartered in Italy, implements tariff policy on the Wingamm Oasi 540.1 model

NASHVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingamm , the leading provider of luxury compact motorhomes in Europe and the USA today announced its formal tariff policy now that a trade deal has been reached between the United States and the European Union.Wingamm USA is currently selling the US Oasi 540.1 model in the Unites States which debuted earlier this year at the Florida RV Supershow, and expects to release the Oasi 610 and the Oasi 690 to the US Market in early 2026.The demand for Wingamm has been unprecedented as this is the first time in the company’s more than fourty year history that consumers can purchase Europe’s most sought after and innovative compact motorhome in the US market.WINGAMM TARIFF POLICYFor context, a tariff of 15% is being levied on most goods imported from the EU, including motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts, and a tariff of 50% is being levied on components made from steel. To help offset these costs, Wingamm will charge a flat tariff fee of $9,500. The flat fee of $9,500 will apply to all US Oasi 540.1’s no matter the model year or the number of add-on options included in a sale.We hope with the tariff uncertainty now behind us our valued customers can move forward with experiencing the one-of-a-kind motorhome experience that is a Wingamm Oasi 540.1.________________“Given our current demand we knew we had to move fast after the trade deal was reached between the US and EU to create a formal trade policy that, not only provides certainty to customers when they purchase a Wingamm Oasi 540.1, but a policy that we feel is marketable, that’s why Wingamm is absorbing a portion of the tariff,” commented Tony Diamond, CEO of Wingamm USA.What sets Wingamm and the Oasi 540.1 apart from all other manufacturers globally is its custom fiberglass monocoque shell. The monocoque shell not only gives the Oasi 540.1 its distinct sleek and handsome looks, but it allows for innovation in nearly every aspect of the design and functionality, most notably the compact size. Four other standouts of the Wingamm Oasi 540 are its bedroom, bathroom, sewage system and climate control. The upcoming Oasi 610 and Oasi 690 models will offer Wingamm consumers additional space and storage options. To learn more visit, https://www.wingamm.com/us/ ABOUT WINGAMM:Wingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and their tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982 they were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri based in Italy, and available globally. Visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ to learn more.ABOUT WINGAMM USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan. W Motorhome Sales North America has the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of RVs. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ for more information.

