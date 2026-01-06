Synergy Technical Achieves Microsoft Copilot Advanced Specialization, Strengthening Leadership in Enterprise AI Adoption

Synergy Technical earns Microsoft Copilot Advanced Specialization, reinforcing its leadership in secure, scalable enterprise AI adoption and modernization.

Our specialization mirrors the daily efforts with customers: ensuring secure deployment, driving real productivity gains, and aligning AI extensions with their business and data strategies.” — Rohana Meade, President & CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Technical today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Copilot Advanced Specialization, recognizing the firm’s proven expertise in helping organizations securely adopt, deploy, and extend Microsoft 365 Copilot and AI-driven solutions.This advanced specialization validates Synergy Technical’s deep capabilities across Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat, Microsoft Copilot Studio, and agent-based extensibility. Partners who earn this designation demonstrate a sustained ability to guide customers through the full Copilot lifecycle—from readiness and governance to adoption, optimization, and customization.“Copilot isn't just a tool you switch on; it transforms how people work,” said Rohana Meade, President & CEO at Synergy Technical. “Our specialization mirrors the daily efforts with customers: ensuring secure deployment, driving real productivity gains, and aligning AI extensions with their business and data strategies.”As part of the Copilot Advanced Specialization, Synergy Technical has demonstrated its ability to:• Deliver AI and Copilot advisory services that align to business outcomes• Assess customer readiness for secure, compliant Copilot deployments• Guide organizations through successful Copilot adoption and change management• Extend and customize AI capabilities using agent-based and extensibility-focused approachesThe Copilot Advanced Specialization is awarded to partners who already hold a relevant Microsoft Solutions Partner designation—such as Modern Work, Security , or Business Applications—and meet Microsoft’s rigorous technical and customer success requirements. The specialization remains active for one year and must be renewed annually to ensure continued excellence and alignment with Microsoft’s evolving AI standards.Synergy Technical’s achievement reinforces its role as a trusted Microsoft partner helping customers move beyond experimentation and into practical, governed, and scalable AI adoption.About Synergy TechnicalSynergy Technical is a technology consulting firm delivering modern work, security, AI, licensing advisory , and managed services, helping organizations modernize securely and maximize value from their technology investments.

