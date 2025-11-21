Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Clarifies Adult Eligibility for Juvenile Detention Abuse Claims

The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns,

Experts clarify that lawsuits for past sexual abuse in California juvenile halls are not just for minors; adult survivors are urged to check eligibility.

We are speaking to survivors every day who tell us they almost didn't call because they thought the statute of limitations had passed or that these lawsuits were for 'kids,” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --A wave of legal actions involving California’s juvenile detention centers has dominated headlines recently, particularly after a historic $4 billion settlement in Los Angeles County in April 2025. However, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys has identified a critical misunderstanding that is preventing thousands of eligible survivors from coming forward.Advertising and public notices often ask, "Were you abused in a Juvenile Detention Center?" According to the firm, this phrasing has caused widespread confusion, leading many adult survivors to believe these legal actions are only for current minors or those recently released.Karns & Karns is issuing this statement to clarify that you do not need to be a juvenile to file a claim. These legal actions apply specifically to adults—now in their 20s, 30s, and 40s—who were sexually abused years or even decades ago while in the custody of the County."We are speaking to survivors every day who tell us they almost didn't call because they thought the statute of limitations had passed or that these lawsuits were for 'kids,'" said Bill Karns, Managing Partner at Karns & Karns. "The reality is that the County has set aside substantial funds specifically to compensate adults who were harmed as minors. If you were in a facility like Los Padrinos, Central Juvenile Hall, or a probation camp 10 or 20 years ago, you likely have a claim."History of Systemic FailureThe press release highlights that for decades, the California Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ)—formerly the California Youth Authority (CYA)—fostered a culture of abuse that went unchecked. Investigations have revealed that staff members frequently used their power to coerce, threaten, and abuse the minors in their care."These children were in the state's custody, supposedly for rehabilitation, but instead, they were subjected to horrors that no child should endure," said Mike Karns, partner at the firm. "Now that these children have grown into adults, the trauma often remains. The recently enacted law and thousands of claims acknowledge that trauma can be lifelong, and the bad acts cannot go unnoticed."Understanding Your RightsKarns & Karns emphasizes that recent changes in California law have extended the window for survivors to take legal action. While the state has recently moved to close DJJ facilities and shift control to counties, the liability for past abuse remains.The firm notes that while the specific eligibility rules can be complex—generally covering survivors under age 40, with exceptions for older survivors based on when the harm was discovered—no survivor should assume they are ineligible without speaking to an attorney first."The $4 billion settlement in Los Angeles set a massive precedent," added Mike Karns. "It signaled that the courts are ready to hold these facilities accountable. But you cannot receive justice if you do not step forward.""We are here to listen to your story, keep it confidential, and help you determine if you are owed a portion of these settlements."Karns & Karns is currently accepting cases involving:Juvenile Halls: Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall, Central Juvenile Hall (Downtown Los Angeles), Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall (Downey).Probation Camps / Youth Centers: Camp Scott, Camp Afflerbaugh & Camp Paige, Camp Rockey, Camp Mendenhall, Camp David Gonzales, Camp Vernon Kilpatrick, Challenger Memorial Youth Center, Camp Karl Holton, Camp Kenyon Scudder, Camp John Munz, Camp Louis Routh, Camp Fred Miller.Child Welfare Facility: MacLaren Children’s Center (El Monte).The firm urges any adult who experienced sexual abuse or severe mistreatment in a Los Angeles County detention facility, probation camp, or County welfare center to reach out for a confidential conversation, regardless of how much time has passed.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a top-rated, family-owned law firm dedicated to representing injured individuals and their families. Founded by brothers Bill and Mike Karns, who were born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the firm combines deep local knowledge with an unwavering commitment to the community. This dedication is reflected in over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied clients. With a reputation for taking on complex cases and a track record of securing significant verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to providing aggressive and effective legal representation.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

