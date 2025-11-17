Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Issues Guide for California Drivers Following Heavy Rainstorms

Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®. The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases.

Firm Advises Accident Victims on Critical Steps to Take and How to Combat Insurance Lowball Offers

The adjuster's job is to save their company money, not to help you.” — Bill Karns

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a week of heavy rainfall that created hazardous driving conditions across California, Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is issuing an urgent guide for residents who have been involved in auto accidents As victims begin the process of recovery, they will also face immediate contact from insurance companies. Karns & Karns warns victims not to be taken advantage of and to understand their rights before speaking with an adjuster."After an accident, especially during a storm, people are overwhelmed," said Bill Karns, Partner at Karns &Karns. "Insurance adjusters know this and will try to get you to settle for a lowball offer or give a recorded statement that damages your case. Our goal is to ensure victims get the care they deserve, not a quick check that doesn't cover their needs."Karns & Karns advises any driver involved in an accident to take these immediate steps:Critical Steps to Take After an Accident1. Seek Medical Treatment Immediately: Your health is the first priority. Adrenaline can mask serious injuries. Go to an urgent care, ER, or your primary doctor as soon as possible. This creates a critical medical record linking your injuries to the accident.2. Document Everything: If it is safe to do so, take photos and videos of the accident scene, the damage to all vehicles, and any visible injuries. Get the contact and insurance information from the other driver(s) and any witnesses.3. Report the Accident: Call the police to file an official report. This is a vital piece of evidence.A Warning: Do Not Speak to Adjusters AloneBefore you have even seen a doctor, you will likely get a call from the other party’s insurance adjuster. It is crucial that you do not provide a recorded statement or accept any form of settlement."The adjuster's job is to save their company money, not to help you," said Bill Karns. "They will use any statement you make—even a simple 'I'm okay'—against you. Do not give them any extra information or sign any documents before you have spoken to an attorney."The firm stresses that contacting an attorney as soon as possible is the best way to protect your rights, connect with the appropriate medical specialists, and ensure you receive the best possible care for your recovery.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: Karns & Karns is a top-rated, family-owned law firm dedicated to representing injured individuals and their families. Founded by brothers Bill and Mike Karns, who were born and raised in California, the firm combines deep local knowledge with an unwavering commitment to the community. This dedication is reflected in over 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied clients. With a reputation for taking on complex cases and a track record of securing significant verdicts and settlements, the firm is committed to providing aggressive and effective legal representation.Contact: Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys(1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.